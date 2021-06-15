





Article content The Lightcatch app is designed to help reduce rural crime, with the M.D. of Greenview the latest municipality to catch on. Effective June 10, residents of the M.D. will find it easier to share possible crimes like suspicious vehicles and people and stolen livestock. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie designed app intended to catch crimes catching on Back to video “Crime prevention is not an issue that one organization can manage alone,” said M.D. of Greenview Reeve Dale Smith. “We need community members and partners to work together to help tackle it. We hope that this project will help to reduce crime rates and increase feelings of safety and security for our residents.” Lightcatch CEO and founder Darren Boyer said the sprawling municipality’s participation is welcome. The app was designed in Grande Prairie. “It is another municipality which has rolled out a program to help all those who live and work in that municipality,” Boyer said, adding other rural communities using the app have been pleased. “It has been received with a great amount of expectation and satisfaction. It is very new. It is less than 30 days with the County (of Grande Prairie). We are just getting rolling.”

Article content Back in May the County of Grande Prairie kicked off a 12-month pilot project in conjunction with Lightcatch and the Beaverlodge District Rural Crime Watch. “The app was launched to the public in 2019,” Boyer said, adding the user-reported app is growing in both implementation and popularity. “We have tens of thousands of users across western Canada. “It just so happened we had these first two partnerships with rural municipalities, and we developed a great relationship with different rural crime watch groups. The actual volume of app usage and downloads is higher in urban areas.” “We made a conscious effort to support nine counties in Alberta,” Boyer explained. “We just had some great volunteers get behind that program. We proved a lot of potential in rural areas. I think that made it easier for these municipalities, these counties, to see the value.” Word of mouth between the different municipalities has spawned the growth of its use. “The County of Grande Prairie was really the first official partnership,” Boyer said. “We recognized the need for such a service in October 2020 and began to just do it (voluntarily). We basically just picked our core growth areas and just started doing it. Nobody hired us. “When we started, to be able to say the results of this program are getting a 56 per cent good outcome for all thefts, (while) areas outside of the program are getting a 22 per cent good outcome, it was such a difference. It made the program value so clear.”

Article content “The areas that we have had the best results have been volunteers who are outside of any program, but they see the value.” The company founder provided insight into how the program works. “By creating an alert, everything happens visually,” Boyer said. “You create the alert, and you can include video or images at that creation. The app, using GPS technology, automatically knows the location, and using that information, it alerts everyone else (using the app) within 20 kilometres of where you put that post. “It eliminates that confusion over written directions or the delays that sometimes occur with social media.” “Ideally, you can create that report,” Boyer said, using the example of theft. “The best areas create those alerts within 30 minutes of seeing them. The neighbours help identify which way they went, and the police (can) create deterrents in real-time.” Lightcatch has some usage in the Okanagan area of B.C. and some in Saskatchewan.

