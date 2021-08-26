Grande Prairie-born comedian Clare Belford releases comedy album from P.E.I. during pandemic 

After leaving the Toronto comedy scene for P.E.I. during the pandemic, Grande Prairie-born comedian Clare Belford was able to record and release her debut live comedy album.

The album is titled “The Entire Cabbage” and it was recorded at Trailside Music Hall in P.E.I. and was released Aug. 13 on Comedy Records.

“I always really loved the East Coast, so I thought it seemed like a good time to check it out,” said Belford speaking on the phone from a beach in P.E.I.

Belford said the move to the Maritimes has been very positive during COVID, because she got the chance to hone her skills while many comedians across the country were still unable to perform.

Inside of the Atlantic Bubble, live indoor events capped at 50 spectators were allowed and Belford was able to perform regularly during the pandemic.

“The Maritimes kind of became the entertainment capital of the country,” said Belford.

The move was also good because the comedy scene in P.E.I. offers a huge opportunity for comedians to perform more often, instead of fighting for limited stage time in comedy hubs like Toronto.

“I’ve been getting to do longer sets more regularly, I feel like I’m really getting to build an act a lot quicker than I was getting to do in Toronto,” said Belford.

Belford was born in Grande Prairie and lived there until the age of 12 when her family moved to Edmonton.

Belford started doing standup in the Edmonton comedy scene and moved to Toronto when she was 25 to pursue comedy further.

Belford’s 5 years in Toronto raised her profile and allowed her to perform for several festivals including the Just for Laughs Festival and the SheDot Festival, until she moved to P.E.I. in October of 2020.