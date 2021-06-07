





Article content Grande Prairie Enforcement Services is constantly evaluating its Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) practices, including photo radar and red-light cameras. “We have an ongoing evaluation of our most serious intersections and corridors,” Grande Prairie Enforcement Services Manager Kelly Kokesch said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Herald Tribune. “Every three years we conduct a full review of every site, along with the RCMP, who authorizes every site. We are just undergoing that process right now in order to keep the certification on each of those sites.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie automated traffic enforcement another tool in the enforcement toolbox Back to video The city has several permanent sites monitoring intersections, especially those intersections with a history of high collisions, while regularly deploying ATE in school and playground zones. “With red light cameras, we have five intersections that are monitored throughout the city, and those are on our website,” Kokesch said. “Every site that we have within the city is documented on our website, and the justification documents are there as well.”

Article content At council’s request, Kokesch is also preparing a report on the past and future of ATE in the community. The report is due later this year. “It is never ever a very fun topic for anybody,” Kokesch said. “And I have very few allies in this forum, but I believe it is effective once you see the facts and see how it is being utilized here in Grande Prairie.” Kokesch explained ATE is just another way to keep roads safe in town. “ATE is just a tool that we use in traffic enforcement,” Kokesch said. “It is just like if we deploy conventional enforcement with a laser or send out my commercial vehicle inspectors to go do trucks. It is just a tool and a way of addressing some behaviour. We can’t be at every location all the time, and that is all we use it as — a tool.” There is a general consensus that municipalities should do traffic enforcement in-person to provide some immediacy in deterring infractions instead of waiting to receive a fine. However, that is not always feasible, Kokesch explained. “Some of our biggest intersections are on our top 10 list as our most injury-prone locations,” Kokesch said. “In the past, I’ve actually deployed (officers), because of conversations that I have had with the city and with citizens who have essentially said conventional enforcement is much more effective than ATE. Well, I have deployed conventional enforcement at those places, and we tried to do operations, and the phone rang off the hook because of the bottle-neck created. There is no safe place to deal with violators, even though it is a high violation location.

Article content “It creates a safety issue for our citizens and our officers. We can shut down the whole north side of the city with two violators. But how do we address poor driving behaviours at that intersection or area? This is a tool we do utilize, and we have had some great successes in the number of reduction of accidents.” One of the top 10 intersections Kokesch referred to is 132 Ave. and 100 St. in Grande Prairie. Kokesch points out the 800-900 court dates scheduled for Enforcement Services peace officers annually proves that people aren’t necessarily more accepting of in-person enforcement. Meanwhile, ATE tends to be so efficient that only five trials a year result from tickets issued by that means. “The systems that they have are so tight. The processes are very clean. They are automated — there is no human error in it — the ability to prove the speeding and the vehicle is accepted in the courts, and really it is accepted by the people too,” Kokesch said. “Our tolerances are very high in order to allow people some buffer there as well for error. We are only trying to capture the intentional or accidental very-highs.” Other complaints arise from motorists saying operators of photo radar locations are hidden and should be better marked. The Enforcement Services does this in more than half the photo radar sites. “This year, we have actually conducted our own studies in construction zones with fully marked vehicles and additional signage in a construction zone,” Kokesch explained. “The amount of violators that we logged without issuing tickets was staggering. “In most of the places we deployed (marked units); it really didn’t make a difference at all.”

