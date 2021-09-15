GPRC political scientist helps pick out some key themes of the upcoming federal election
Local political scientist Dawn Moffat McMaster believes there are a number of interesting issues driving this year’s federal election.
Moffat McMaster has been a political science instructor at Grande Prairie Regional College (GPRC) since 2008, and is a current PhD student in political science.
Moffat McMaster believes this election has unfolded quickly, and has gotten lost amongst most people’s summer and back-to-school plans.
“The impression that I really get from a lot of people is, if you haven’t been paying attention, you’re in the majority,” said Moffat McMaster.
“It’s been a rough year and a half, and people really took this summer to unplug, and that included unplugging from news,” said Moffat McMaster.
Currently, the polls point to a minority government run by the Liberals or the Conservatives, because the data is showing the difference between the two parties is still inside of the statistical margin of error.
“It’s interesting that the polls consistently for months before this election was called, had the Liberals with a fairly comfortable lead,” said Moffat McMaster.
“It’s interesting, because the Liberals call this election, and yet they don’t seem to have done a particularly good job of convincing Canadians that they needed to call it,” said Moffat McMaster.
In Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, energy, pipeline and equalization issues seem to be dominating the conversation. When asked about a potentially under-represented issue in this election, Moffat McMaster says the issue of affordability hasn’t been as much of a priority for Peace Country voters as it has been for people in other ridings across the country.
“I think the one, I would say, that people aren’t thinking about as much where we are, is housing affordability,” said Moffat McMaster.
According to Moffat McMaster, people have been paying attention to inflation and cost of living, however the price of housing hasn’t been talked about as much.
“This specific housing affordability stuff, I don’t think we’ve seen the kind of jump in housing prices in Grande Prairie and the area around, that they’ve seen in a lot of the urban centers,” said Moffat McMaster, who adds that she believes none of the parties seem to be leading the way on this issue.
“I will say there doesn’t seem to be a real, coherent approach to it even across the different parties,” said Moffat McMaster, “it’s a very complicated problem.”
Moffat McMaster also says this is an interesting time for voters, because there are a number of choices for people on both sides of the political spectrum.
“On the right, there’s a wider variety of choices than right-leaning voters have had for a long time,” said Moffat McMaster.
Moffat McMaster also believes the left side of the political spectrum is interesting as left-leaning voters become more disillusioned with the Justin Trudeau government.
Moffat McMaster believes the Liberals previously enjoyed a convergence of left-leaning support under Trudeau that is quickly eroding as his government fails to live up to the initial expectations.
“It’s going to be for a lot of those voters, two questions,” said Moffat McMaster, “How much have you lost faith in Trudeau and the Liberals to enact change? And how much of a threat do you perceive a Conservative government to be?”
Moffat McMaster also believes that voter turnout has the potential to be very low for this election, due to the ongoing perception that this election was unnecessary and as COVID infection numbers continue to climb.
“For a lot of the parties, one of the biggest battles they’re going to have to face is just motivating voters,” said Moffat McMaster.
Moffat McMaster also believes candidates for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie are the strongest they’ve been in years at articulating their vision.
“Chris [Warkentin] as the incumbent, certainly has the advantage, but you saw a number of other candidates who were willing to really push on things,” said Moffat McMaster, “and were quite vocal and well-spoken in terms of articulating what their party’s positions are.”
“I think that’s a positive thing, certainly for the region,” said Moffat McMaster, “that we have a collection of well-informed candidates.”