GPRC exploring multiple options for degrees; while other standard programs remain firmly in place

The virtual event was held online during the lunch hour on Tuesday afternoon at GPRC. The college is officially transitioning to polytechnic status in the coming months.

“We have a degree that is currently working through the process in our Bachelor of Computer Science. But really, what today allows us to do is go out and meet and talk with our community about their aspirations and make sure that our new programming truly does meet the needs of our community and our province.”

“(Tuesday opened up) opportunities to expand our offerings and greatly expand the number of programs that we do offer,” Feltham said. “Recently, we introduced and had approved Licensed Practical Nursing, as well as Health Care Aide, so we are already advancing what we are doing in the health field.

While the move to polytechnic status will take some time, Acting President of Grande Prairie Regional College, Dr. Glenn Feltham, said it offers a chance to slowly add programming to meet the needs of both the students and the region.

Article content

Feltham added an opportunity exists to build on the foundation laid by the collaborative degrees already offered at GPRC.

“Right now, we have three collaborative programs,” Feltham said. “A Bachelor of Education- Elementary degree that is Teacher Education North, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both of those are with the University of Alberta and a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) with SAIT. We are so incredibly appreciative of the partnerships we have with those institutions. They really have provided a foundation for our extended community to be able to advance.

“As we are moving forward, we are going to continue to work with our partners in finding what is the best way to deliver the education necessary for our area. We have, or we will be submitting in a few months, a proposal for a Bachelor of Business Administration. We have had great discussions with SAIT about that, but the nature of our programming going forward is really going to be dependent upon broader discussions that we have with our community.”

Setting up the degree programs involves working closely with Alberta Advanced Education and the community to ensure suitable programming is in place to serve the region.

Feltham said programming at GPRC would continue to maintain the high standards currently in place.

“I think all parchments we offer at GPRC stand out relative to other institutions,” Feltham said. “I am incredibly proud of the work of our staff, of the nature of our programs that we have offered. For me, this will be carrying on in the tradition of excellence our institution has become known for. We believe that currency is important, that relevancy is important, and we are going to ensure that our programs continue to strengthen in working through some of the processes with quality control.

“We will ensure that not only are our programs of a high quality but that they truly are meeting the needs of our learners and our communities.”

Before GPRC becomes a full-fledged polytechnic institute, it first requires an Order-in-Council from the UPC cabinet, which is expected to happen at the latest by early fall.