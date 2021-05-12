GPRC Chair Bridget Hennigar enthusiastic as college transitions to a polytechnic institute
Grande Prairie Regional College Board Chair Bridget Hennigar reacted positively to the news the college was transitioning to a polytechnic institute.
The college held a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce they will transition to a polytechnic institution, the official act hoping to be completed by the start of the fall semester, at the latest.
GPRC Chair Bridget Hennigar enthusiastic as college transitions to a polytechnic institute
“It means so much, not only to me, but to all the members of the Board of Governors,” Hennigar said. “We are all long-time residents of our communities here in northwestern Alberta, and we are so excited to help to build our communities.
“What is it that could make our communities grow and thrive, and what would make our students successful. We truly believe that this announcement, through the expanded programming, through the work of integrated learning and the applied research — all of these things happening in our community that will make a success right here and in all of our communities in the northwest.”
Hennigar has a unique viewpoint as she studied at GPRC, works as a chartered professional accountant in Grande Prairie, along with her governance role with the institution.
“Really, it is a tremendous opportunity,” Hennigar said. “We talk about rebranding (and) this is a time that we can come together, the communities, the students and GPRC to build something that can have a lasting impact. I am terribly excited about the future.”
Both campuses win
GPRC Acting President and CEO Dr, Glenn Feltham said Tuesday’s afternoon’s announcement offers a promising future to both the Grande Prairie and Fairview campuses.
“I would say that this is an equally amazing announcement for both of our campuses,” Feltham said. “I think, fundamentally, this can elevate each of our campuses. We know that it will provide opportunities for this institution and all the communities that we serve.
“We know the opportunities may be different in Fairview than in Grande Prairie, but this is wonderful for both campuses and I believe will allow for significant expansion in what it is we do in terms of programming in each.”