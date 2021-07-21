This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It’s so nice to see everyone back again at Grande Prairie Public Library.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GPPL: Welcome back to the local library Back to video

With the very warm weather we have been experiencing, our air conditioning is a bonus reason to come enjoy our many services.

Although our doors are open, most of our programs are virtual including Survivor, the Summer Reading Games. There is opportunity for everyone of every age to enjoy great books and activities and earn prizes. If you haven’t already signed up, check gppl.beanstack.ca for more information and download the app.

There are many games, crafts and activities related to Survivor and all can be found on the calendar on our website, www.gppl.ca.

I’d like to share some of the standout picture books that have recently arrived to our shelves.

Duck, Duck, Moose with words and pictures by Mary Sullivan, is a fun book with plenty of animal sounds and chaos to entertain the very young. It has a nice rhythm and expressive illustrations to hold a wee one’s attention as everyone goes searching for Goose.

I Do not Like Yolanda by Zoey Abbott is a humourous story about overcoming fear and being kind. Bianca likes to write and receive letters but she doesn’t like to go to the post office for fear she will be in scary Yolanda’s line. One day, when she is buying stamps for five letters, that’s exactly what happens. When Bianca decides to be brave and ask Yolanda about her weekend, she learns the dreaded postal worker isn’t so scary after all.

Chicken Talk Around the World by Carole Lexa Schaefer gives children a tiny sample of world languages and cultures through poultry. It gives examples of what a rooster says in several languages as well as how to say “Thank you Grandmother”. The book has lovely colourful illustrations by Pierr Morgan to help show the cultural diversity.