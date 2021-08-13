GPPL: Read around the world instead
Michelle Rempel/Grande Prairie Public Library
Borders may be opening, but many people don’t feel comfortable travelling in person just yet. Visit the Grande Prairie Public Library and read around the world instead.
Here’s are few suggestions to get you started:
Africa
Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo
A Nigerian army officer’s refusal to kill innocents starts him down a path to become the leader of a diverse band of misfits running from war, corruption, and domestic violence. So begins this engaging look at life in Nigeria’s tumultuous capital, told from multiple frank and honest perspectives of the five runaways.
Asia
The White Tiger Aravind Adiga
Balram tells the reader very early on that he killed his boss and is unrepentant. What follows is a character-driven novel with a strong sense of place, New Delhi, with its chaos and class struggles. Readers enter the private worlds of the rich, their servants, and the poor living on the streets and in slums. It’s a darkly humorous story that allows readers to experience modern India in a way they could not replicate even if they made a trip there themselves.
Australia
A Hundred Small Lessons by Ashley Hay
Lucy, her husband, and their young son have moved into a home recently vacated by Elsie, now in an assisted-living facility after a fall. Lucy is having trouble adjusting to full-time motherhood while Elsie is still living in the past. A Hundred Small Lessons examines motherhood, the parent-child relationship, and home — both the physical and the emotional.
Europe
Ordinary People by Diana Evans
Opening at a party celebrating Barack Obama’s first election, Ordinary People features two couples living in the London area. They are good friends, but as they begin to age life changes — money issues, questions of identity, race, and class, and infidelity — rock their relationships both with their partners and their friends.
South America
The Discreet Hero by Mario Vargas Llosa
The Discreet Hero is a tale of love, greed, and familial conflict — particularly between fathers and sons — presented in alternating storylines. One storyline features a man being extorted for protection money who refuses to pay even after his businesses are attacked and his mistress kidnapped. In the other, an
older man marries a much younger woman to spite his greedy sons. Filled with the sights, sounds, smells, and feelings of being in Peru, this novel’s strong sense of place will captivate readers and beget discussion, while the slow-building story, superior literary technique, and fascinating characters making choices that beg to be talked about, makes this one of Llosa’s most accessible and-fun-to read novels.
North America
Galore by Michael Crummy
Set in Paradise Deep, Newfoundland, Galore chronicles the intertwined lives and loves of two families, the uncanny Devines and the gentrified Sellers. When a whale beaches itself on the shore of the remote coastal town of Paradise Deep, the last thing any of the townspeople expect to find inside it is a man, silent and reeking of fish, but remarkably alive. The discovery of this mysterious person, soon christened Judah, sets the town scrambling for answers as its most prominent citizens weigh in on whether he is man or beast, blessing or curse, miracle or demon.
Visit gppl.ca and request one of these titles today!
Upcoming Library Programs:
Virtual Trivia Night
Team up and compete in Pop Culture Trivia! Register you or your team (up to 4 players) on Library Market and you may win some prizes. Audience: Ages 13 to 17.
Date: August 13
Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Location: GPPL Virtually Anywhere
Wacky Wednesday: Build a Blanket Fort
Build the best blanket fort you can make and tag us on Instagram @gpplkids to show us the results! Audience: recommended ages 5 to 7
Date: August 18
Location: GPPL Virtually Anywhere
Afternoon Book Club
Can’t wait to share your thoughts on your latest read? Interested in meeting others who share your love of reading? Join us to discuss The Push by Ashley Audrain. Each month we discuss a novel chosen from a variety of genres, with an emphasis on material available in DAISY format to support people with visual disabilities. Everyone is welcome. Register online or call 780-357-7455.
Date: Third Tuesday of every month (August 17)
Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Location: Rotary Community Room
Rempel is the Marketing & Communications Manager at the GPPL