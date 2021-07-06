GPPL: Dungeons and Dragons Virtual RPG Sessions

Article content

An exerpt from The Adventures of Igni: A D&D Tale by Lane Meneen

“So, like all great adventures, my story starts on a slave ship out on the open sea. I was tricked, bamboozled and downright betrayed in a deal gone bad, and I found myself chained in a cage aboard this ship. Down there with me were my future companions. Adam, a doppelganger bard, Mavren, a half-elf cleric, and Connie. Together, through sheer dumb luck and feats of strength, we managed to fight our way to the top of the ship dressed as our captors. As we emerged from the ship’s chambers, three sea serpents emerged from the water attacking the ship. Adam and I managed to get the upper hand on the captain as he looked over the ship at the monsters, and pushed him overboard. The serpents attacked the ship still, until Mavren, who luckily studied the language of the elementals, was able to communicate with them and parlayed for safe passage to the mainland where our new adventure awaits.

Arriving on the mainland, we are led by Connie to Timberfield, where she talked us into joining the local guild, The Black Helix Guild. After being branded with the guild’s emblem, and spending a week getting familiar with the town, we are given our first quest. Some hooligans have been setting fires to local farms and ransacking them. It was up to Adam, Mavren and I to put a stop to it. After getting information from the Sheriff, we set off to search for the hooligans. Visiting old spots of their attacks, questioning anyone and everyone, eventually triangulating their positions in the forest. When words failed to convince them to surrender, it was up to our fists and weapons to deal with them. It was at this moment when I realized Mavren wasn’t a tanking Cleric, leaving me, the lone fighter, to be the one in the middle of the fight. It was a long grueling battle, people died. Adam belittled the bandits, Mavren threw his magical hammer from afar. But we had emerged victorious, with head hooligan in hand to imprison.