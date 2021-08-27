GPPL candidate forum turns the tables and focuses on community issues
Article content
Candidate platforms took a back seat to presentations from local social agencies at the Grande Prairie Public Library’s (GPPL) municipal election forum Wednesday night.
Advertisement
Article content
In this reverse-style forum, representatives of different social agencies made presentations to candidates in the municipal election, and candidates were given time afterward to ask questions to the presenters.
GPPL candidate forum turns the tables and focuses on community issues Back to video
“I think it’s great, I really appreciate the library hosting in this,” said Randy Aresnault, executive director of the Alberta Northwest Region of the Canadian Mental Health Association, “I think it’s going to be great for the councillors to get to know all the organizations and nonprofits.”
“I have been in Grande Prairie for seven years, I have seen two elections, but there was nothing like this,” said Paul Rovin Ngemital, who is running for council in this year’s municipal election.
“It’s sometimes very good or nice to have some organizations involved in the community, come and present themselves and present their service to people who are running this community,” said Ngemital.
In total, candidates heard presentations from 14 social agencies and the event drew roughly 60 spectators.
Some of the agencies in the forum included representatives from Wapiti House, Northreach Society, the Saint Lawrence Centre, the Gay and Lesbian Association of the Peace, and the Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention.
There were a number of common themes, but the need for more predictable funding in the post-COVID world dominated most of the presentations heard by candidates.
“There seems to be a common theme that they’re in the recovery mode, they’re looking for sustainable and consistent funding models,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton, “Without that consistent funding model, it’s really hard for these organizations to build successful programs.”
Advertisement
Article content
“We need to put it out there that we do need the donations, we do need the community’s help,” said Patsy Auger, the daytime supervisor at the Saint Lawrence Centre.
“Our vulnerable and high-risk clients need help, and sometimes the Saint Lawrence Centre is the only place they can go,” said Auger.
Another one of the more striking themes from the evening was the urgent need for mental health resources to be made available for staff working at social agencies. Burnout and trauma brought on by the opioid crisis, COVID, and the increased demand for services has risen sharply in the last several months.
“It wasn’t a surprise to me, but it really was hammered home today, was how much burnout we’re facing in our service sector, and how much risk we are at of causing real damage to people that are doing real good in our community,” said Councillor Dylan Bressey.
“We need better benefits, we need better resources for counseling because we do get traumatized every single day,” said Dovile Miliauskaite, who works in hybrid outreach at Wapiti House.
“We see overdoses, we see deaths, we’ve experienced a lot of deaths in the past half-a-year,” said Miliauskaite.
Overall, candidates and social agencies were pleased with the forum’s format, and GPPL is leaving the door open for similar events in the future.
“I think we could have had a lot more organizations here, and I think we should do this all the time,” said Deb Cryderman, director of the GPPL, adding “we’re about information, so anytime we can get information into the right hands, into the hands of the people that need it, we’re happy”.