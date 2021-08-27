Candidate platforms took a back seat to presentations from local social agencies at the Grande Prairie Public Library’s (GPPL) municipal election forum Wednesday night.

In this reverse-style forum, representatives of different social agencies made presentations to candidates in the municipal election, and candidates were given time afterward to ask questions to the presenters.

GPPL candidate forum turns the tables and focuses on community issues

“I think it’s great, I really appreciate the library hosting in this,” said Randy Aresnault, executive director of the Alberta Northwest Region of the Canadian Mental Health Association, “I think it’s going to be great for the councillors to get to know all the organizations and nonprofits.”

“I have been in Grande Prairie for seven years, I have seen two elections, but there was nothing like this,” said Paul Rovin Ngemital, who is running for council in this year’s municipal election.

“It’s sometimes very good or nice to have some organizations involved in the community, come and present themselves and present their service to people who are running this community,” said Ngemital.

In total, candidates heard presentations from 14 social agencies and the event drew roughly 60 spectators.

Some of the agencies in the forum included representatives from Wapiti House, Northreach Society, the Saint Lawrence Centre, the Gay and Lesbian Association of the Peace, and the Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention.

There were a number of common themes, but the need for more predictable funding in the post-COVID world dominated most of the presentations heard by candidates.

“There seems to be a common theme that they’re in the recovery mode, they’re looking for sustainable and consistent funding models,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton, “Without that consistent funding model, it’s really hard for these organizations to build successful programs.”