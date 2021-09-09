Raising a curtain on a new season and a new look, GPLT

The Grande Prairie Live Theatre (GPLT) is back performing to live audiences as of Sept. 9, and they’ll be debuting their reinvigorated theatre space to the public in October.

“I think that coming to the Grande Prairie Live Theatre now will be as close to going to New York, as you’ll ever get until you actually go there,” said Wayne Ayling, former Grande Prairie mayor, and GPLT Manager.

According to Ayling, the theatre has undergone a “complete modernization” of all public spaces in the theatre while it remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the renovations include a reimagined lobby, an updated backstage space for actors, and an expanded bar on the second level.

“Some amazing creativity has happened thanks to our volunteer modernization committee,” said Ayling.

One of the reasons so much work was able to be done, was because of their large base of volunteers. Ayling estimates that GPLT has about 300 volunteers who help in every facet of the theatre from renovations, to stage production, to sound and lighting.

“We have 300 [people], who give up their heart and their soul to be here,” said Ayling, “they’re not getting paid in dollars, they’re getting paid in the satisfaction of entertaining their neighbours.”

The season begins today with “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” kicking off for a three-week run of performances at the KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre attached to St. John Paul II Catholic School. GPLT was approached by the Grande Prairie Catholic School District to operate the KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre and the space will now run plays put on by GPLT as its second location.