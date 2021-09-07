GPLT opens season with Nana's Naughty Knickers, following a year of pandemic cancellations

With Nana’s Naughty Knickers, opening Sept. 9 at the KMSC Law theatre, located in the St. Jean-Paul II Catholic School in Grande Prairie, the comedic take on relationships, romance, aging and life’s expectations—aims to shake up your night. Nana’s Naughty Knickers is brought to the community by the Grande Prairie Live Theatre (GPLT).

“These four incredible women, the men in their lives and the relationships they’ve built. That’s ultimately what this is about—and it’s a lot of fun,” said the director of Nana’s Naughty Knickers, Tina Kennedy.

“Katherine DiSavino’s play is full of fun,” Kennedy added. “The playwright built colourful characters we could easily find in our own families. Laughing comes naturally with this play.”

“In the year this group spent rehearsing, there hasn’t been one night that I haven’t laughed.”

At the mercy of the pandemic, Nana’s Naughty Knickers cast and crew kept coming back. If there was even the slightest chance they were going into Run, they were going to be ready. Three times their opening night was foiled by an announcement of pandemic controls. Three times they would have to stand down and wait. Yet, they came back again when word came out that the fall of 2021 would be their chance.

Except for two. Two actors had to move on because of other commitments.

“That was a blow. Grande Prairie missed out. Their characters were awesome, and they are missed,” said Kennedy.

“It’s not like we didn’t have challenges even with things opened up. We did. We had new auditions, rehearsal times got changed, we had to use video conferencing, and anything else that helped keep us moving forward.”

With opening weekend so close, this production will be the culmination of two years of work, Kennedy explained.

What theatregoers see takes more than a year to make happen. GPLT’s Selection Committee spends a season reading plays, deciding which ones fits the coming season. Then they find people to direct the plays. Directors then find stage managers, schedule auditions, develop plans for the set, find a backstage crew and the list goes on. That’s a year to 18 months that a play is in its production phase.