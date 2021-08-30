GPCSD releases back-to-school plan, but waits on province for further guidance
Article content
Last week, Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools (GPCSD) released their back-to-school COVID safety protocols.
Advertisement
Article content
GPCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesse Shirley expressed a desire to “easing and transitioning” towards opening up, however they are taking a cautious approach to the start of the school year.
GPCSD releases back-to-school plan, but waits on province for further guidance Back to video
Shirley says that during the development of the GPCSD back-to-school plan, they had been coordinating with their partners at Peace-Wapiti Public School Division and Grande Prairie Public School Division.
“We all feel we’re on the same page, and we would like to start the year using many of the protocols we ended with, in June,” said Shirley, adding “we really want to support our families and staff as we try to transition.”
According to Shirley, GPCSD will be “supporting and respecting anybody who chooses to wear a mask,” but masking is not mandatory. If students are taking the bus to school, they will still be required to wear a mask on board.
GPCSD will also be continuing with proactive hand washing protocols from last year.
“Students will be washing their hands before they eat, and after they eat,” said Shirley, and hand washing will occur as students enter the building, and in any other situation where teachers deem it appropriate for students to wash hands.
The division will also aim to utilize plexiglass dividers wherever appropriate as well.
“I think teachers have a good handle on those protocols from June,” said Shirley, adding “students of course, unless you’re new to the district, are certainly used to that as well.”
According to Shirley, custodial staff will also continue to work hard to disinfect and keep high-touch surfaces clean throughout the day.
Advertisement
Article content
GPCSD schools will also be continuing with tight cohorting rules, keeping cohorts as small and consistent as possible. Specific cohorting rules will depend on student age, due to the fact that older student schedules are based on the subject rather than age.
GPCSD is hoping to have field trips, team sports, and extracurricular activities back online this year, however, they will be waiting for guidance from the provincial government before activities will commence.
“We’re asking schools, maybe don’t start the year with field trips, just start planning them and seeing what the year has in store,” said Shirley.
“We certainly got feedback from our administrators, we certainly listened to any correspondence that came in from both teachers and parents,” said Shirley, who added, “we really tried to come up with a plan that probably covered most people’s needs.”
GPCSD will be looking towards a key date of Sept. 27 when current public health measures are set to expire, for guidance on how to proceed further.
“We’re hoping it indicates an opening up rather than more restrictions, but only time will tell,” said Shirley.
Alberta Health Services will also be doing a vaccination program for children in GPCSD schools based on parental consent starting Sept. 7.
“Schools will be sending an information letter, as well as consent forms to each family in our district, so families have the choice. No child will be immunized, of course, without a signed consent form,” said Shirley.
GPCSD will have approximately 6,600 kids this year at 13 schools in the district, including their schools outside of Grande Prairie in Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Spirit River and Fairview.