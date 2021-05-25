Good news for the Grande Prairie Airport as feds invest money for safety-related projects

“The signage program is for what we call airside signage,” Grande Prairie Airport Director of Operations Doug Mark explained. “It is all the directional signage alongside the runways and taxiways for giving directions to aircraft. It would show the runway designation, the taxiway designation, what we call our hold short or stop lines before the runway. It is all the mandatory airside signage.

The money from the federal government’s $747,551 investment will half the costs of several safety priorities for the local airport, including airside signage, the replacement of an emergency backup generator, and the replacement of a new sand shed.

However, the month of May brought good news as the federal government provided just shy of three-quarters of a million dollars in funding to the airport.

The past 14 months have not been kind to the Grande Prairie Airport as passenger counts plummeted, airlines cut back flights and reworked schedules, and COVID-19 took its toll on the facility.

“The signage is included in another project we are doing replacing the field electrical centre emergency generator. That is to supply emergency power for airside runway lighting, taxiway lighting, some emergency power in the terminal building and the control tower — the flight service station. It is tied in one package, and the federal government’s portion of that is $612,871. That is fifty per cent of the total package.”

Work on the project will take place this summer.

“We are hoping by July 1 to be shovels in the ground and getting rolling on the actual physical work being done,” Mark said. “It would take about two months — two to two and half months — to complete it.”

The airport will put the sand shed project to good use this winter.

“We also received money for the replacement of the sand shed,” Mark said. “It’s a storage building — airports have to use specialized sand in the wintertime. The sand is kept inside a heated building, so this was to replace our existing structure.

“(The sand) is a very specialized product, and with it being heated when you use it, it actually melts its way into the ice. It gives it good friction for the aircraft. It is definitely safety-related for the movement of aircraft during the winter.”

It is hoped that the project will be completed by the fall.

“As things get back to normal — the new normal — and we start to recover, it will be nice to have this infrastructure ready to go,” Mark said. “We have to get things opened and get things back and our economy going, and for us, we have to get people travelling.”