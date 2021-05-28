





Article content A teacher has come out of the fire well done after her first year of teaching Foods at Grande Prairie Composite High School. Kaitlyn Frost was nominated by the Grande Prairie Public School Division Trustees for the Edwin Parr Award for excellence in first-year teaching. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frost and Foods well above Parr Back to video “Our board values having high expectations and developing strong relationships in all that we do,” Board Chair John Lehners said, “We are proud of Kaitlyn’s work in her first year of teaching to make a positive difference for her students and to help every student she teaches to succeed.” The recognition came as a surprise for the rookie teacher. “That’s not why you get into teaching, Frost said. “You get into teaching because of other passions. My passions are cooking — I became a chef before I became a teacher. “With the coaching I did through high school and after high school and then into Culinary Arts School at NAIT, the two of them streamlined right into my teaching career. I love it.”

Article content Frost’s mom, grandparents and great-grandparents were all teachers in the Edmonton Catholic School District. “When I graduated during COVID times at the U of A, my practicum times were cut short,” Frost said. “Then I had my spring semester, and I was scrambling for jobs during COVID season like everybody was. I randomly Googled ‘Food Jobs in Alberta’ because I decided I don’t need to stay in Edmonton. “Grande Prairie popped up, so I picked up my life and came to Grande Prairie. I get to help as they open up this brand new Composite High School. It has been amazing.” Teaching a class defined as more trades-related than academic is another high point in Frost’s new career. “I am a strong, strong believer in the trades,” Frost said. “I’ve always been a hands-on learner. I was always that student who struggled a little bit with the academic side and had to work hard for it. “But then, when it comes to those trades and hands-on learning opportunities, those students totally thrive in that learning environment. To see that in some of my students and see that I am prepping my students for real-world trades after high school, it is amazing to see that they can take something that they love and are passionate about and just run with it.” Frost said she relates. “That is kind of what I did,” she said. “I can see myself in these students, and to be able to put my tidbit of knowledge to help them go with that is so rewarding.” A trade is a good foundation even if a person doesn’t continue down that career path their entire life.

Article content “I say that to my students,” Frost said. “I am a living example of that and with how our world has been with COVID and everything too. If I didn’t get a teaching job, I had my fallback backup trade. I have two careers that are life-long careers now being a chef and being a teacher. To have those life skills is priceless.” Starting a career amid COVID was challenging enough but getting flipped to online several times was a significant task too. “It was a challenge to make cooking an online program, but you make it work with videos and using different unique things using technology because technology is our world too.” Frost said she used technology to get the students to create virtual recipes or do “escape rooms” to create recipes. “It is so fun working with my colleague to make the videos and do live cooking classes,” Frost said, adding in future years she wants to have other chefs from the area come in to show what the real world is like. The Edwin Parr nominee said her colleagues at the Comp have been great. “It is crazy how in a world that doesn’t have a lot of community right now, the community feeling I have had at this school has been so exceptional,” she said. Frost’s colleagues had her get students involved in a skills competition this year — which also had to take place online. “I had three students competing in the Regional Skills competition. All three of them placed on the podium — third, second and first in culinary and baking.” Two of them advanced to provincials, and one girl, Olivia Rozinsky, a Grade 10 student, placed second in baking at provincials in the Alberta Skills virtual competition.

Article content “Skills Alberta inspired me with my online teaching, too, because they were able to take such a challenging competition and still somehow assess and see how students can cook without tasting the food. That is what I have wrapped my Foods classes around. I don’t taste the food; if my students think that their food is delicious, who am I to say that it’s not. I am just here to teach those basic life skills.” Frost, who graduated from Louis St. Laurent Catholic Junior/High School in Edmonton, teaches all grades in her Foods 9, 10, and 11 classes. As a division nominee, Frost will be considered by a committee of school board trustees from Zone 1. If Frost is successful, she will be put forward as one of the six zone winners from across the province. Zone Award of Merit recipients will be named at an Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) meeting in September. Provincial recognition for each of the six Zone Award recipients will occur in November at the ASBA Fall General Meeting.

