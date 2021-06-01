





Article content Steps from the site of the Ermineskin residential school, the Maskwacis Cree held a ceremony to honour the lives of 215 Indigenous children discovered in a mass grave in Kamloops, B.C. For Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback, the discovery hits close to home. Saddleback and both his parents each attended a residential school. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four bands at Maskwacis honour memory of children who perished at residential school Back to video “For most of my life, I didn’t understand what the importance of residential school was to me. Until one day when I looked at my parents’ lives, and I asked myself, ‘How come they died so young?’ ” Saddleback said before the ceremony. “Both my parents, I lost them to alcohol. And when I found out they went to residential school, it all just began to make sense to me, that whole notion of intergenerational trauma.” Saddleback attended the Ermineskin residential school until Grade 4. “You hear the rumours of children who’ve been lost, children who haven’t gone home,” he said.

Article content “Why does this event matter? Well, we’re living history right now, we’re living words that were spoken in shadows, spoken in rumours, spoken in stories, spoken in legends. And it’s true. Children never went home.” The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation had long suspected children, some as young as three years old, were buried at the Kamloops site. Ground-penetrating radar was used at the site over the Victoria Day long weekend, confirming the suspicions and a preliminary report on the findings was released on May 27. At the ceremony Monday, 215 teddy bears were set out to represent the deceased children. Two minutes and 15 seconds were held in silence to honour them. Chiefs from Montana First Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, Samson Cree Nation and Ermineskin Cree nation each spoke, paying their respects to the children. Samson Cree Nation Coun. Katherine Swampy said following the ceremony that it’s important to have events like Monday’s and to remember in order to heal. “It’s amazing when you see the amount of children that are walking around here playing. It’s amazing when you think about how everything possible was thrown at Indigenous people to kill us off, and we’re still here,” Swampy said. “You hear our languages, and our dances, and our drums, our prayers, our ceremonies, everything that we did, that they tried so hard to remove. And it’s so important that we hold on to it today and we keep it alive, because it means that they failed their attempts of genocide.”

Article content In Alberta, there are 25 schools recognized in the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, with a number of them in the Edmonton area. According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, the Methodist Church opened the Edmonton (Poundmaker) residential school in 1924. By 1930 it had more than 200 residents. The federal government took over the administration of the school in 1967 and it closed the next year. The school later became the Poundmaker Lodge rehabilitation centre. In 1894, the Ermineskin residential school was established by Roman Catholic missionaries. A government survey in the 1920s found that 50 per cent of the children were infected with tuberculosis. The federal government took control of the facility in 1969 and the residence was closed in the early 1970s. The St. Albert Youville residential school was established in 1863, growing out of a Roman Catholic mission school established for Métis children. The school closed in 1948 after the provincial government declined to guarantee funding. A graveyard was also found on private land near the Red Deer Industrial School, which was open between 1893 and 1919. In 2010, the spirits of the 350 children who attended the school were honoured during a ceremony on the banks of the Red Deer River. It is believed some of the children were buried in that field. Meanwhile, the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations called on the Alberta and federal governments to immediately create an action plan with Treaty First Nations to locate gravesites at Alberta’s residential schools.

Article content In a Sunday news release, the group said they need to locate the graves “so that proper cultural protocols are made to honour and remember our deceased children and people.” The province also announced it will commit funding to research into undocumented deaths and burials of Indigenous children. “Finding their graves is a matter of reconciliation and another step toward closure for families,” said Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson in a statement. “Many of the schools have been destroyed and while their general location is known, the exact coordinates are missing. It is also possible that children were buried in locations such as nearby churches.” Ron Quintal, president of the Fort McKay Métis Nation, also issued a statement Monday on the discovery of the mass grave. Quintal called it a “heinous and inhumane tragedy” and said the role of government, churches and individuals must be investigated, and accountability sought. “This discovery should also necessitate a forensic investigation of all residential school sites. Healing won’t come without full knowledge and justice,” Quintal said. -With files from Lauren Boothby

