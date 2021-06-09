Article content

The former Alberta Health Services North Zone medical officer of health was arrested in Kelowna Tuesday and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, 52, was charged following an investigation by the Special Investigative Unit of the Grande Prairie RCMP.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former Grande Prairie doctor arrested and charged Back to video

The offences de Villiers has been charged with allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2020 and were reported to the RCMP on May 29.

The Special Investigative Unit began its investigation into the allegations with the assistance of the Grande Prairie Caribou Centre.

de Villiers is currently the chief medical officer for health for Interior Health in British Columbia.

RCMP did not have any information on a court date for the accused doctor and is not releasing any more information about the case as it is now before the courts.

Originally from South Africa, de Villiers was based in Grande Prairie while serving as the lead medical officer of health for AHS for more than 16 years.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual interference involves touching someone under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

According to its website, the Caribou Child & Youth Centre, which opened in 2012 as a child advocacy centre, serves children and youth (under 18) who have experienced sexual, physical, or psychological abuse, exploitation, and/or neglect.