Five people mistakenly given saline water diluent instead of Pfizer vaccine in Lethbridge
Article content
Ten people who received the Pfizer vaccine at the Lethbridge Exhibition at the end of April are being contacted by Alberta Health Services after it was determined five of them were unknowingly given saline instead of a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
AHS discovered that five of 10 individuals who were immunized in the same window of time on April 29 were mistakenly given only the saline water diluent and not the actual vaccine. All 10 individuals, however, are being contacted directly by AHS and will be offered another immunization appointment, AHS said in a release Monday.
Five people mistakenly given saline water diluent instead of Pfizer vaccine in Lethbridge Back to video
“During a routine audit at the end of the day on April 29, an unused vial of vaccine was found,” AHS said.
“An investigation involving interviews with staff, and a robust review of vaccine logs and electronic documentation was conducted to determine how the discrepancy could have occurred.”
There aren’t any expected health concerns for administering the saline to the five people who received them but the solution itself doesn’t offer protection against COVID-19.
Advertisement
Article content
The diluent is provided by the vaccine manufacturer in a separate vial from the vaccine and is later mixed together with the vaccine by a health-care provider before they give the shot to someone.
Although five of the individuals have received a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, all 10 will be offered a dose now and their repeat dose on or after the 21-day mark to ensure vaccine efficacy in all of them.
“Research is ongoing on the benefits and added protection that providing a third, or booster vaccine would provide. Providing a third dose of vaccine to these five individuals is not anticipated to cause any ill effects,” said AHS.
“AHS regrets that this issue has resulted in an impact to our patients and we have ensured that enhanced processes are now in place.”
AHS said they are informing the public about the situation “as a matter of transparency,” but the mishap does not impact the general public.
Alberta has administered more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including second doses for 329,613 people. Approximately 44.2 per cent of the province’s population has received at least one dose and 7.4 per cent are fully immunized with their first and second.