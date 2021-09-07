On Wednesday Sept. 8, the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an online all candidate forum to help voters in this year’s federal election.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the forum will take place over Zoom and it will begin at 7 p.m.

Federal election all candidate forum held virtually on Sept. 8

“It’s always important to exercise our right to vote,” said Tanya Oliver, CEO of the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce, “and this will help answer any burning questions they have.”

Incumbent Chris Warkentin (CPC), Shawn McLean (PPC), Jennifer Villebrun (NDP) and Ambrose Ralph (Maverick Party) are scheduled to attend the forum. Liberal candidate Dan Campbell has not yet confirmed his attendance at the event.

The forum is free and people must sign up at www.grandeprairiechamber.com to receive a link to the event.

“We have some technology that we’re using, so the whole virtual audience is going to be able to interact and submit questions,” said Oliver.

People who wish to submit questions to candidates in advance of the forum are asked to email them to news@gpchamber.com.