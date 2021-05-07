





Article content The death of a 59-year-old man in a suspected bear attack near Waiparous this week has national park staff and the academic world offering safety advice and examining the circumstances of the incident. David Lertzman had gone for a run near his home Tuesday evening but never returned. RCMP found his body on the Moss Trail near Waiparous Creek on Wednesday morning and Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers believe he was the victim of a bear attack. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fatal bear attack prompts reminders of wildlife safety, gives insight into bear behaviour Back to video Though bear attacks do happen, Dr. Marco Musiani, a professor of biology at the University of Calgary, said this attack is odd for a couple of reasons. “It’s a bit atypical to see attacks in this season . . . When you look at the statistics of bear attacks, the majority are in July and August with way less attacks in April and May,” he said. “Also, because the bears are just out of hibernation, they start eating little by little, more and more as the season progresses.”

Article content Musiani added that although Lertzman was experienced in the outdoors, the fact that he was running alone may have contributed to the tragedy. “The vast majority of fatal bear attacks, they do not involve bears predating on you. They don’t view you as a prey in the vast majority of cases, they view you as a threat,” he said. “If this threat becomes suddenly apparent and the bear is caught off guard, it will react aggressively. “So running puts the human in a situation where they’re fast approaching an animal and vice versa.” Though further information has not been released about the incident, including the species of bear, Musiani said that statistically speaking, grizzlies are more likely to act aggressively in human-bear conflicts than black bears. The Waiparous area is home to both black and grizzly bears. On Wednesday, Fish and Wildlife said efforts were underway to track and trap the bear responsible; Musiani wonders what’s next. “Either euthanize the bear if you believe the bear did something wrong, and that bears can learn and become problem bears, or you relocate the bear.” In Banff National Park, most bears are now out of their dens and roaming the valley bottoms. Dan Ralfa, human-wildlife coexistence specialist with Parks Canada in Banff, said visitors need to do their research and come prepared to recreate in the park. He said that message is particularly important for people taking part in higher-risk activities.

Article content “You have to have all your faculties about you . . . Those higher-risk activities like mountain biking, although it’s allowed on certain trails, but trail running as well, higher-speed activities can result in higher conflicts, so really consider the activity you’re doing in the mountain park,” Ralfa said. “Everyone travelling wherever there are carnivores should be carrying bear spray and it should be accessible, it’s not good enough to have it in your pack,” he said. “In the rare times you might need it, it’s a split-second decision usually under duress and you need to have that muscle memory and close proximity.” Ralfa said it’s strongly recommended to travel in groups and make noise, and added that although dogs are allowed in the park on leash, he encourages visitors not to take dogs on hikes. Paying attention to your surroundings and never wearing earbuds or headphones during activity is key to ensuring you won’t be surprised if you approach wildlife or it approaches you, he said. Visiting the Parks Canada bulletins and warnings page is helpful in planning a trip and knowing areas to avoid. In addition, Parks Canada is about to launch its annual weekly bear report that will catalogue, though not in real time, where bears have been spotted in the park. Ralfa asks all visitors to report wildlife sightings by calling the 24/7 Banff dispatch line at 403-762-1470. “Bears are active and by and large there’s never an issue, we coexist. But there’s an effort on our part and on visitors to act accordingly and do what we can to keep these bears safe and in turn keep us safe and have a good time in the park.”

