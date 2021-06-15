Faith: The Churches and the Residential Schools: No excuses, just a partial and painful explanation







Duff Crerar/Grande Prairie Church of Christ "Before there can be reconciliation, there must be truth, and this is a threshold that we in Canada have yet to cross." – Matthew Coon Come, James Bay Cree, past Chief Assembly of First Nations. When lies rule, warriors reveal new truths for people to believe. — T. Alfred, Mohawk Scholar I write this with the weight of history, two hundred years of oppression on my heart. I make no attempt to excuse the treatment of Indigenous children by past governments, political and bureaucratic. I make no excuses for the Christian churches who eagerly responded to the Canadian government's invitation to run the schools, instead of refusing to have anything to do with the impossible terms. Like the Baptists of Canada, the other churches should have denounced what Ottawa offered them. They had a choice, and they swallowed a poison pill. We should learn from that. The means had nothing to do with Jesus, except in name.

And that is bad enough. It is not an easy task to read the hefty volumes of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the work that preceded it by John Milloy, J.R. Miller, and dozens of Indigenous authors since. I accept the term "genocide" with shame because I understand what it stands for, and how the residential schools in Canada tried to make extinct the identities, cultures and languages of ancient and honourable peoples. In intent, the purpose parallels other extinction attempts by other regimes. My mind and emotions still reel, but I have come to believe the stories. We all should. We must. I know most Canadians with little experience of this kind of evil, especially Christian and church folk, cannot accept the stories and reports now flowing around us. The last schools closed around forty years ago, and most were located far out of sight and mind, on the fringes of settler Canada, "over the horizon." Despite a generation of gutsy teachers, teachers and journalists, it is just plausible to believe those who say they never knew. But it is also true that most have not been that interested and reacted with denial. And, to our shame, when Christians such as Peter Bryce, a Presbyterian and the Chief Medical Officer of Canada publicized the atrocious state of neglect, illness, and death in the schools, most of our people looked the other way. But it was all there in Bryce's 1922 book, "The Story of a National Crime," based on his time as medical inspector for the Indian Department. Duncan Campbell Scott, who by then had overseen the Indian Department for years, wrote, "How sad, up to 50% of the children who go to these schools may not live to benefit from graduation."

By the 1880s Indigenous Canada was in socio-economic crisis. Settlement in Canada had driven many to starvation or permanent deprivation. So, Sir John A. Macdonald, and many intolerant and ignorant bureaucrats, offered their version of a humanitarian solution: educate the Indian out of the Indian, so that they can find basic employment. And this would have to be done relentlessly, and quickly. MacDonald and Hector Langevin, approached by Archbishop Grandin, proposed that the churches run the system. Churches were the traditional educational institution of civilization and schools run by churches could help pay their own way. MacDonald wrote that churches, especially the Roman Catholic Church, could easily afford to take on the whole enterprise themselves. It was a cynical calculation and both MacDonald and the churches knew it, but the archbishops, moderators, general secretaries, and missionaries accepted the terms. So the churches took the pennies allotted by Ottawa, used the dilapidated schools so poorly heated that windows were nailed shut to keep out the drafts (which guaranteed that respiratory diseases would spread), provided bad food and inadequate clothing, brought in underpaid and untrained teachers (one official calculated that only about twenty per cent of them had any training), and when it all broke down resorted to force and intimidation to get the job done. Sometimes incompetent, even pathological church workers went to work in the schools. The results were often criminal, but unpoliced or covered up. A strong school principal could sometimes manage the staff, but they were too few. The labourers were few but there were always some idealists who volunteered for the work, though most did not last long.

Others came with minds already distorted by their own education. Many Sisters and Brothers raised on the Jesuit Martyrs and heroic struggles of New France against the people of the forest, reading textbooks by Lionel Groulx or others came with deep prejudices. Words like "savage" leapt from their mouths and into their lessons, erupted into actions, where children had no place to hide or position from which to resist. It was given a religious basis and a religious justification, of course. Most churches in those days believed that spreading the faith was a process of education and formation, if not by families, by their churches. Good Christians were made by nurture, bad people into Christians by repentance. Both penitentiary and reform school were based on redemptive punishment and breaking of the rebel spirit for God. The ends were divine, so the means were acceptable but overwork, frustration, impatience, and self-righteousness make the heart hard. Students ran away and died. Students got sick and died. Dilapidated schools burned down, and children died. Some attempted suicide and died. Others gave up the will to live and died. Records were lost, destroyed, recycled, or moved out of sight, and until now, out of mind. School after school was condemned, the children "consolidated" in bigger schools, further away from home, further away from hope. Many schools mysteriously burst into flames after they were empty.

Article content Finally, even the churches admitted the great experiment had failed. The students who survived and graduated usually were not that well educated. Many students were worked so hard at growing food for the table that lessons were the least priority. The government, which had demanded the churches take on the task, began in the 1960s to take it back. But generations of damage had been done. What humbles me, is that so many of the survivors continue to revere and love Jesus. Why? Lately most Canadians have walked away from God – and the church – for far less. Yet, time and time again, I meet Indigenous elders and grandparents, aunts and uncles who bear Jesus no ill will, though the scars inflicted on them by the church are usually invisible, and hideous. And Indigenous Christians now lead congregations, form worshipping and praying communities, record Christian music and can be found ministering today. But it is not easy. Is it time for churches humbly to turn to Indigenous believers and be led by them? If only we could listen, learn, trust, and believe. Love learns from history. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things. Doesn’t it?

