Even under drought conditions local charity will still make “sizeable donation” to Foodgrains Bank
Article content
Despite this year’s agricultural disaster and low crop yields, the Bear Lake Growing Project will still be able to make a “sizeable donation” to charity.
Advertisement
Article content
“It was extremely dry most of the season,” said Gary Beyer, retired farmer and one of the founders of the Bear Lake Growing Project.
Even under drought conditions local charity will still make “sizeable donation” to Foodgrains Bank Back to video
“We got a couple extra showers that have certainly helped the crop,” said Beyer, adding that this year’s yield was approximately 50 per cent of a normal year.
According to Beyer, much of North America has experienced severe drought conditions this year, and the increased price of grain due to crop failure may actually help offset low yields for the project.
“I’ve farmed for 45 years and never seen [grain] prices do quite what they have done, and it’s probably one of the poorer years yield-wise that I’ve seen in all those years also.”
The Bear Lake Growing Project farms 140 acres near Sexsmith, Alta. and all of the proceeds from the sale of grain farmed on behalf of the project gets donated to the Foodgrains Bank charity.
“It’s hauled into the elevator and the cheque goes directly from where we deliver the grain to the Foodgrains Bank,” said Beyer.
The project has been running since 2013, when Beyer heard about the program through his local church.
“We got a project started here that ended up being about 10 of us local farmers within the Bear Lake area,” said Bayer.
“It’s good to donate, and that helps us as farmers be a little more in contact with each other,” said Beyer.
The Foodgrains Bank is an international organization that has a number of projects all over Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.
Advertisement
Article content
The goal of the FoodGrains Bank is to help prevent hunger and create long-term solutions to end hunger in regions of the world where food shortages occur.
Each of the farmers involved in the project take a slice of land they’re farming and donate the proceeds from that slice to the charity.
The machinery is supplied by Bear Lake Growing Project farmers, and corporate donations cover fuel and fertilizer needs.
According to Beyer, they will be harvesting on Aug. 28 and they’re hoping weather conditions stay decent to maintain high-quality crops.
“I think most farmers in the area, just look forward to an easy harvest this year rather than fight with crops that are wet, and you have to dry,” said Beyer, adding “it’s too late for the rain.”