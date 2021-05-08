Evacuation order lifted, alert remains in place as crews continue to battle wildfire west of Edmonton

More than 60 firefighters have been battling the blaze which has been fuelled by peat moss and gusting winds.

A state of local emergency remains in effect for the area because the wildfire is still active. According to an online update by Parkland County, as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the wildfire remained at 2,220 hectares in size and did not see significant growth or movement overnight.

The evacuation order for this area has been rescinded and replaced with an evacuation alert. Residents who live in the impacted area should be prepared to evacuate with limited notice should conditions change and an evacuation order is reissued.

Parkland County’s director of emergency management, Brian Cornforth, advised the imminent danger from the wildfire for those in the area between Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township Road 510 and Township Road 524 has diminished.

An evacuation order for some residents of Parkland County due to a wildfire has been lifted as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

“The fire is not yet being held, but with the help of some much-needed overnight precipitation, fire crews continue to work to contain this wildfire,” Parkland County said in an update.

Roads within the area have been limited to local traffic only, officials said.

Speaking to media on Friday, Cornforth said about 45 residents had registered as evacuees at the Tomahawk and District Sports and Agra Centre.

No cause of the fire has been determined at this time.

A wildfire burning near Township Road 652 and Range Road 165 in Lac La Biche County is 90 per cent contained, and currently not spreading, officials said Friday.

In an online update from Lac La Biche County, officials said 30 firefighters and four peace officers were assisting with fightiong the fire.

“So far, two small outbuildings were lost, but crews were able to keep the fire away from residences and buildings with machinery inside,” the update said.

An Alberta Emergency Alert initially issued Thursday has since been rescinded but officials warn if fire and weather conditions change another alert will be issued.

Expanding the use of drones, AI

Meanwhile, the Alberta government announced Friday it will be expanding the use of drones and artificial intelligence (AI) to help detect and manage future wildfires.

In a news release, the province said Alberta Wildfire already uses drones to help detect hot spots, plan and monitor prescribed burns, and investigate the cause of wildfires, but added it will be expanding their use in unsafe conditions, such as at night or during times of heavy smoke. The province will also look to use AI cameras that learn to identify smoke and will automatically alert firefighters to respond.

“The safety of Albertans and their communities is our top priority, so we’re moving forward on new firefighting tools and practices, like artificial intelligence and drones, to add even more firefighting tools to our tool kit,” said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen in the news release.

Large water cannons and sprinklers, and water enhancing gels — including two gel-capable helicopters — are also being deployed to help protect roads, bridges and other structures threatened by wildfire.

The new technology will be evaluated after the 2021 wildfire season is over.