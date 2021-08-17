Edmonton’s major school boards will require students and staff to undergo daily COVID-19 screening when most classes resume in September, but continue to take different approaches to masking.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Edmonton public and Catholic boards each released their re-entry plan Monday, outlining precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 being spread this school year.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Edmonton public and Catholic schools release back-to-school plans with differing mask requirements Back to video

Similar to last school year, Edmonton Public Schools’ plan includes requiring masks for all students and staff whenever they are inside whereas in the Catholic school plan, Grades 4-12 will be required to wear masks in common areas and on the bus but masks are only “strongly recommended” during class time. The same rules apply to staff. Visitors are required to remain masked for the duration of their visit.

Younger students in Catholic schools will only be required to wear masks on the bus while it is “strongly recommended” at other times.

Both boards say there will be hand hygiene requirements for students and staff, enhanced cleaning, as well as isolation requirements for staff and students if they have core COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

The plan is also to find ways to restart sports, graduations and other extra-curricular activities although the details of how those will proceed haven’t been released yet.

It is unclear how many positive cases in classrooms parents will hear about this year. The province ended contact tracing for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases last month.

“(Last school year) we had information coming in on a regular basis from Alberta Health Services of confirmed cases in our schools and we would follow up with letters to our families advising them of that,” Edmonton Public Schools superintendent Darrel Robertson said at a news conference Monday.