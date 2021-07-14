Edmonton man among four dead after crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., one missing

An Edmonton man is among four workers who were killed in rubble after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Kelowna, B.C. A fifth man is missing, the RCMP said Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Insp. Adam MacIntosh said at a news conference that four men, all workers at the construction site, were killed when the upper portion of the crane toppled from the 25-storey residential tower and smashed into a neighbouring building on Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Edmonton man among four dead after crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., one missing Back to video

The missing man, who is presumed dead, was working in that building and police are hoping to recover his body from the rubble later on Tuesday, MacIntosh said.

Police said another man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe created by Christa Walker identifies one of the victims as Jared Zook, from Edmonton.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our fun, kind and loving son/brother/friend/nephew/cousin/husband. Our lives are infinitely better for having him be a part of them. We know Jesus is wrapping his arms tightly around him right now,” reads the web page.

By Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had gathered to more than $26,000 to cover the cost of Zook’s funeral, lost wages, travel, and other expenses.

The Mounties are collaborating with the BC Coroners Service, B.C.’s worker safety agency WorkSafeBC, the local fire department and engineers to determine what’s required to safely dismantle or secure portions of the crane to recover the man’s remains, he said.

Until then, a local emergency order prevents anyone from accessing the area.

MacIntosh would not speculate about the cause of the collapse, but said workers were getting ready to take the crane down or were in the process of dismantling it.