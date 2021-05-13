Downtown Rehabilitation Project weeks ahead of schedule

Article content

An earlier start in construction means Phase 4 of the Downtown Rehabilitation Project is ahead of its projected timeline.

Monty Haughian, the project’s liaison, told the Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee on Tuesday morning that work on the 100 Avenue project, started three weeks earlier than last year. could mean an early completion timeline.

The first part of the work, the intersection of 100 Street and 100 Avenue, was completed after just six days. The intersection has now been re-opened to traffic with a temporary layer of asphalt laid down.

The sidewalks along 100 Avenue were removed but a temporary wooden sidewalk put in place did not provide proper access to the front of businesses, so the contractor put down a temporary asphalt sidewalk instead.

“The asphalt sidewalk is tantamount to even my job,” Haughian said. “I have a lot less complaints when people are able to get in the front door.”