Downtown construction project moving east, restrictions still remain in place
Patrons of downtown businesses will see new restrictions in place beginning June 18 as Phase 4 of the Downtown Rehabilitation Project moves east.
Starting this Friday, 100 Avenue between 98 and 99 Streets is going to undergo some changes for motor vehicles, according to City of Grande Prairie’s Business Ambassador Monty Haughian.
“They are only partially closing (100 Avenue) Friday to just parking,” Haughian said. “We are removing the trees on Friday. Then on Saturday, it is basically a full closure with no access for vehicular traffic. (Access for) pedestrians will still remain available.”
As the project progresses, the existing sidewalks will be removed and replaced with temporary sidewalks to maintain access.
Haughian added the work on Phase 4 is progressing well.
“They might be a day or two behind but (the contractor) has brought on more people, so, depending on the weather, it inhibits things,” Haughian said. “It gets slippery on that old Grande Prairie gumbo. They seem to be working hard, and the objective is to be on time. That is the main thing.”
The proposed completion date is October 15.
“It is basically the whole construction season,” Haughian said. “This is a very large project.
“It is interesting because we got started three weeks prior to when we usually start. The customary start time is usually the May long weekend. They started on May 3. They were three weeks ahead of when they would have usually started, so the hope is that three weeks translates into three weeks earlier at the end.”
Both businesses and downtown patrons seemed to be satisfied with the work of the contractor Knelsen Sand & Gravel Ltd.
“I have had minimal complaints in my position from the businesses downtown,” Haughian said. “I think the one thing that this company did was provide these (temporary) paved pathways to the front of the businesses, which kept pedestrian traffic open to the front of the businesses for the most part.
“As I said, the complaints have been minimal. I have more complaints about the traffic moving around the area than actual business construction complaints.”
After Phase 4, residents and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief with its completion.
“This is the last proposed phase,” Haughian said, adding any other phases are not in the immediate future.
The City of Grande Prairie, in a release, thanked everyone for their patience and reminded people that downtown businesses remain open during the construction period and encourages supporting them during this time.
Anyone wanting more information about the project, including access to detours and parking maps or who would like to subscribe to regular updates on the project can do so by visiting the city’s website at www.cityofgp/ourdowntown