Pterosaurs, those flying reptiles of the Mesozoic, hatched from eggs and started life small, just like their close cousins the dinosaurs.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Something palaeontologists have debated for a while, though, is how soon after hatching was flight possible for young pterosaurs (known adorably as ‘flaplings’ once they could fly).

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dino News & Views: Flying Flapling Back to video

This dispute has gone back and forth, with a few scientists arguing that pterosaurs, like modern birds, were flightless for a while after hatching. Many others believe that pterosaurs could fly soon, or even immediately, after emerging from the egg. A new study has just been released, however, that provides more evidence for flight-capable baby pterosaurs.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports and led by English palaeontologist Darren Naish, this paper looked at the inferred gliding ability and bone strength of rare fossilized baby pterosaur specimens, which would reveal if these animals were likely capable of flight soon after hatching or not.

The size and shape of baby pterosaur wings compared to their body mass showed these hatchlings would’ve been excellent passive gliders, better even than many modern gliders like flying squirrels and gliding tropical lizards. Furthermore, an analysis of the strength of hatchling upper arm bones show that the wings could bear the strain of takeoff and powered flight. Altogether, it looks like baby pterosaurs were quite capable of flying soon or even immediately after hatching.

This confirmation of flying baby pterosaurs comes with some interesting implications on how the behaviour and diet of these animals changed as they grew. Hatchling pterosaurs probably spent little to no time with their parents after hatching, and could probably take care of themselves.