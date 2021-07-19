DIno News and Views: Looking Back on the Dinosauroid
Back in the 1970’s and 80’s, when dinosaur palaeontology was of comparatively low interest to the public, one imaginative and dedicated professional was helping to keep the science going in Canada.
Dr. Dale Russell, who for years was a palaeontologist based out of the Canadian Museum of Nature and did extensive research on the fossil creatures of western North America, including Alberta. Dr. Russell unfortunately passed away in 2019, but he is fondly remembered by dozens of students, colleagues, and others who were inspired by his work.
I recently attended an online tribute to Dr. Russell and got to thinking about one of his most famous thought experiments. According to just about any who knew him it seems (I sadly am not among them), he was not only brilliantly smart but also had boundless imagination and creativity, which blossomed in his work as a professional palaeontologist. Dr. Russell, by all accounts, had a mind that dreamed big and went where no one else would have even thought to go. The most famous example of this is his controversial idea of the ‘Dinosauroid.’
In the early 80’s, Dr. Russell was researching troodontids, which at the time were a fairly mysterious and obscure group of theropod dinosaurs. No complete skeleton was known from North America, only bits and pieces from which we had to extrapolate what the whole animal may have looked like. Some better material from closely related Asian species helped but didn’t paint a complete picture.
The badlands of southern Alberta produced teeth and bone fragments of a troodontid known as Stenonychosaurus, which we knew was a medium-sized, birdlike predator. Dr. Russell noted sophisticated features of Stenonychosaurus, including the flexible finger joints, forward-facing eyes, and relatively large brain for its body size compared to other dinosaurs.
He wondered what might have happened millions of years down the road if these creatures had never gone extinct. What evolutionary trajectory were they on?
To communicate this thought, Russell commissioned a pair of models to be made, with one depicting Stenonychosaurus as it was understood at the time. The other showed Russell’s idea of a hypothetical distant descendant, known informally as the ‘Dinosauroid’.
This creature looks reptilian in a way but has gone further with the anatomical traits Dr. Russell found so important in troodontids. The eyes face forwards on a shortened snout, the animal walks fully upright since its tail has been reduced, and its brain has evolved to grow many times larger.
This idea of speculative evolution was attention-grabbing, but many palaeontologists disregarded it as unlikely, and noted how suspiciously humanlike the ‘Dinosauroid’ was- humans, after all, are not the end-goal of evolution. There was little reason to assume a dinosaur would evolve to be so like us.
In the end, the ‘Dinosauroid’ got laughed off a being a little too kooky for most folks, and we now understand better how much more like birds than humans troodontids really were. However, I’d advocate for not taking it too seriously, and for not being hard on Dr. Russell for putting it out there.
The point of the ‘Dinosauroid’ was not, I think, to seriously argue for humanlike descendants of dinosaurs had they continued to thrive. Rather, I think it was intended to spark people’s imaginations, to get them talking and exchanging ideas and speculation. The ‘Dinosauroid’ inspired people to learn more about the mysterious, big-brained troodontids and their kin, and made them dream of the endless possibilities of evolution. This was something Dr. Russell excelled at, and I’d say the ‘Dinosauroid’ ended up succeeding in the end.
