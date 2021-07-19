Back in the 1970’s and 80’s, when dinosaur palaeontology was of comparatively low interest to the public, one imaginative and dedicated professional was helping to keep the science going in Canada.

Article content

Dr. Dale Russell, who for years was a palaeontologist based out of the Canadian Museum of Nature and did extensive research on the fossil creatures of western North America, including Alberta. Dr. Russell unfortunately passed away in 2019, but he is fondly remembered by dozens of students, colleagues, and others who were inspired by his work.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. DIno News and Views: Looking Back on the Dinosauroid Back to video

I recently attended an online tribute to Dr. Russell and got to thinking about one of his most famous thought experiments. According to just about any who knew him it seems (I sadly am not among them), he was not only brilliantly smart but also had boundless imagination and creativity, which blossomed in his work as a professional palaeontologist. Dr. Russell, by all accounts, had a mind that dreamed big and went where no one else would have even thought to go. The most famous example of this is his controversial idea of the ‘Dinosauroid.’

In the early 80’s, Dr. Russell was researching troodontids, which at the time were a fairly mysterious and obscure group of theropod dinosaurs. No complete skeleton was known from North America, only bits and pieces from which we had to extrapolate what the whole animal may have looked like. Some better material from closely related Asian species helped but didn’t paint a complete picture.

The badlands of southern Alberta produced teeth and bone fragments of a troodontid known as Stenonychosaurus, which we knew was a medium-sized, birdlike predator. Dr. Russell noted sophisticated features of Stenonychosaurus, including the flexible finger joints, forward-facing eyes, and relatively large brain for its body size compared to other dinosaurs.