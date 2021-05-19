





Article content The Cretaceous plant-eating hadrosaurs, also known as ‘duck-bills’, are some of North America’s most common fossil dinosaurs. Isolated skeletons are found all over the prairies, and hadrosaur bonebeds are known from several locations, ranging from Mexico to Alaska, including right here in the Peace country. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dino News and Views: Dinosaurs Spring Eternal Back to video One of these local bonebeds is now the subject of a recently published scientific paper that reveals new information about the dinosaurs that lived in this area. This study was led by graduate student Bray Holland of Australia’s University of New England, and coauthored by members of the Boreal Alberta Dinosaur Project, which includes the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum’s head curator Dr. Corwin Sullivan among other frequent collaborators. Their recent work described the Spring Creek Bonebed, located along the Wapiti River southwest of Grande Prairie. This bonebed was discovered by GPRC staff in 1988 and worked on by them alongside Royal Tyrrell Museum palaeontologists until the early 2000’s, when the bonebed was lost beneath slumping sediments. In 2018, local palaeontologist Matthew Vavrek rediscovered the site, which was then worked on in the summers of 2018 and 2019.

Article content The Spring Creek Bonebed contains hundreds of fossils that appeared to be from juvenile, or ‘teenaged’, hadrosaurs of some kind. Bray and colleagues looked at incredibly thin cross-sections of the Spring Creek fossils and, based on the internal microscopic structure of the bones, confirmed that these individuals were indeed juveniles. Based on the preservation of the bones, it seems that these dinosaurs died together at the same time. Based on the number of upper arm bones found at the Spring Creek Bonebed, a minimum of eight individual hadrosaurs are preserved here. Why there are no adults of the same species in this bonebed, however, is a bit of a mystery. The authors suggest that juvenile hadrosaurs like these might have, upon reaching a certain age, broke away from the adult herds and lived together in smaller groups. Why exactly this would be isn’t totally clear, but it could be that juveniles were looking for and eating different food sources than the adults were. Or, perhaps, once the breeding season came along, the adults took off to their nesting grounds, and the juveniles, too young to lay their own eggs, struck out on their own. Maybe for some other reason the seasonal movements of the adults differed from that of the juveniles. It could be some combination of the above, or perhaps something else entirely. We don’t know precisely what killed these young dinosaurs either, but there are some clues. The bones were exposed long enough to have been stepped on and strewn around a bit, probably due in part to scavenging based on tooth marks in some bones, and the presence of a single tyrannosaur tooth found at the site.

Article content However, it’s unlikely that a tyrannosaur killed and devoured this whole herd of duckbills at once. It was probably some kind of environmental disaster that spelled the end for this group. The lack of aquatic animals preserved in the bonebed, along with the lack of damage to the bones from being moved by water, rules out the possibility that they drowned in a flood. One final mystery the Spring Creek Bonebed holds is what species of hadrosaur we’re looking at here. This is, unfortunately, hard to tell. Hadrosaur bones look very similar between different species, especially juveniles. The easiest way to identify a specific duckbilled dinosaur species is to have a complete adult skull, but no complete skulls been found at the Spring Creek Bonebed. We have enough skull bones to tell these were hollow-crested ‘lambeosaurines’, related to famous Albertan species like Corythosaurus and Lambeosaurus, but their incompleteness, and the fact that they weren’t done growing and changing as they aged, makes it tricky to tell for sure. While the information is incomplete, the anatomy of the Spring Creek hadrosaurs indicates that they might actually be a new species. No other hadrosaurs are known from Alberta during this exact period of time, when high sea levels covered areas to the southeast in the province. This discovery marks the first record of lambeosaurine duck-bills from northwestern Alberta’s Wapiti Formation. Sites like this are important for filling the gaps in our knowledge of dinosaur evolution and diversity in this fossil-rich province. This is one of the many reasons why palaeontology here is so interesting and important. Reference: Holland B, Bell PR, Fanti F, Hamilton S, Larson DW, Sissons R, Sullivan C, Vavrek MJ, Wang Y, Campione NE. 2021. Taphonomy and taxonomy of a juvenile lambeosaurine (Ornithischia: Hadrosauridae) bonebed from the late Campanian Wapiti Formation of northwestern Alberta, Canada. PeerJ 9:e11290 DOI 10.7717/peerj.11290 Upcoming Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum Events: June 19th: Virtual Speaker Series with Dr. Aaron LeBlanc “How to Become a Dinosaur Dentist: Making New Discoveries by Studying Ancient Teeth”, 3:00 PM

