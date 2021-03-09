





Article content Devon Potter won the 2021 Young Woman of Influence Award for her years of dedication to the community of Grande Prairie. The award commemorates International Women’s Day, recognizing local women who have made a strong impact by promoting equality, providing opportunities for women in the community and breaking barriers in their field. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Devon Potter wins the 2021 Young Women of Influence Award Back to video “This (award) isn’t just about myself,” Potter said. “So many people played a part, and to be recognized is incredibly heart-warming and humbling. I think, like anyone in this position, you don’t do it for the accolades. I do it because I love it and I’d like to see this community grow and thrive and like to see young professionals have a voice in this community. “(Young people) have great ideas, audacious goals and sometimes they don’t know where to start. I think, because I’ve been part of this community for so long, and I have gotten my feet in the door of so many different organizations, that I wanted to be that conduit for someone if they have a great idea or wanted (their) voice heard.”

Article content Currently, Potter is the area governor for Rotary Club of Grande Prairie and successfully co-chaired the 2019 Rotary District Conference, making a demonstrable difference both locally and globally. In the not too distant past, Potter was a board member with the Grande Prairie Live Theatre and the past president of the Rotaract Club of Grande Prairie. Based on action and intention alone, it’s fair to say the word ‘community’ means more to Potter than just an oft-used buzzword in conversation. Potter benefited greatly from community, from the kindness she and her family received when they moved from Calgary to Grande Prairie in 1996. “For us, it was very overwhelming to be a young family moving to a community where we didn’t know anyone,” Potter said. “Immediately we were embraced; we had all our neighbours come over on different days and welcome us and always made us feel like family and helped guide us around the community. It’s always been important to me to give back to the community that has given me so many opportunities over the years.” Volunteering and bettering the community—through things like picking up trash and discarded bottles—was a principle developed in her younger days, but the switch to action and intention occurred soon after a visit from a young visionary, when she was attending St. Patrick Catholic School. “I think the first memorable moment that came into place for me was my love for public speaking and acting, really combined with my love for philanthropy, was when I was in Grade 6 and we were able to host Craig Kielburger,” Potter said.

Article content Kielburger, along with his brother Marc, founded the We Charity, formerly known as Free the Children, back in 1995. “(Kielburger) was all of 11-years of age, the same age I was at the time, and he had seen an article in the newspaper that didn’t sit well and he wanted to make a change, and for me it was something similar,” Potter said. “I wasn’t planning on doing any international or world changing, but it made the impact that you can, with willpower, with wanting to make change, you can be that change and you just need a few people to rally behind you. I was inspired by that.” The 29-year-old St. Joe’s graduate has spent a large portion of her verve on community and it almost seems fated she should work for the Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta. “This is my niche, this is where I should be,” Potter said. “This is a great career and it’s something that I love. I work with a great team. It’s a dynamic team and all these individuals want to see the community thrive and (we) get to do this incredible work all the time. Honestly, it’s some of the most fulfilling work that I have ever done. I love it.”

