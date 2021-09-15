Dan Campbell is running as the Liberal Candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie

Dan Campbell is the Liberal Candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, and he is hoping that becoming the region’s next Member of Parliament can bring him back to the community he loves.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I love Grande Prairie, I worked there in my 20’s,” said Campbell, who said he had to move away because his career in project management took him to Edmonton.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dan Campbell is running as the Liberal Candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie Back to video

“I really felt like this was an opportunity to potentially get back,” said Campbell.

Campbell says he wanted to run for the Liberals in this election because he believes the people of Grande Prairie-Mackenzie need to have their views heard in Ottawa, after years of Conservative Party representation.

“This is the thing, if you’ve done something one way for so long and it’s not working, what are you doing to change it?” said Campbell.

He talks about not only representation for Grande Prairie, but also meaningful representation in places like High Level, Rainbow Lake and the surrounding Indigenous communities.

“We don’t have any representation in Ottawa for Alberta,” said Campbell, “we don’t have any representation, especially in northern Alberta.”

According to Campbell, another one of the reasons he decided to run for the Liberal Party was because he connected with the party’s social and economic development vision, something he calls “jobs and babies.”

“One of the primary reasons was the commitment to economic development and diversification, because we know that things will change over time,” said Campbell.

Campbell says he wants the region to be about more than agriculture and energy, and he believes the city of Grande Prairie has the population to drive new opportunities.