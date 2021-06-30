More than 40 per cent of eligible Albertans have now had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 72.7 per cent have had one, two days before the province is set to lift nearly all health restrictions.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, in her final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon, said the province’s numbers are trending in the right direction. But she asked Albertans to be intentional about weighing the risks and benefits of resuming different activities as most mandatory health measures are removed.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19: More than 40 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized; 61 new cases announced Tuesday Back to video

“It remains a potentially serious illness that we must keep respecting. As we move into Stage 3 we will continue to offer testing to everyone who has symptoms as we monitor the impact of changes,” she said.

“The worst (of the pandemic) has ended. We’re still in a transition period, and so I think the best thing we can do … is to support each other as we move through that space at our own pace.”

New, active, and serious cases of COVID-19 have fallen rapidly over the last month. Fewer than 100 new cases have been reported every day since last Monday.

Alberta reported just 61 new cases after 1.6 per cent positive tests on Tuesday, and 170 were in hospital including 36 in ICU. Hinshaw said some rules are staying in place to protect those most at risk. Masking will still be required in acute care and some other health facilities, on transit and in taxis on July 1.

As of June 28, Alberta Health reported 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Grande Prairie and five active cases in the County of Grande Prairie. The active case rate in Grande Prairie is 47.1 per 100,000 people while the active case rate in the County of Grande Prairie is 15.7.