COVID-19: Masks still mandatory for transit, taxis, and hospitals in Alberta on July 1

Article content

Albertans hailing a taxi, riding the bus, or in some health-care settings will still need to wear a mask after Canada Day.

Masks will still be required on public transit, for ride-sharing, and in acute care and continuing care settings across the province, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19: Masks still mandatory for transit, taxis, and hospitals in Alberta on July 1 Back to video

Nearly all other COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on July 1 as the province enters Stage 3 of the re-opening plan.

“We are in discussions with regulated health professionals about the precautions that will continue to be prudent in community health settings as well, particularly until everyone has had the opportunity to receive a second dose of a vaccine,” she said.

She said masks will be needed on public transit still because of the enclosed indoor environments of those spaces, and to protect those who have not yet been vaccinated.

more to come…