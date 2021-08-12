COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to rise in Alberta

The number of hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19 continue to climb in Alberta.

The province reported on Thursday that there were 146 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of eight since Wednesday. Of those, 36 are in intensive care units, an increase of five. This is compared to two weeks ago, when there were 89 people being treated in hospital with 20 of those in intensive care units on July 29.

The province’s daily case count and active cases are increasing as well, with 550 new cases reported Thursday. The positivity rate sits at 6.4 per cent after 8,585 tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Across the province there are 4,101 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 332 since Wednesday. This is compared to 1,520 active cases two weeks ago.

As of Aug. 11, Alberta Health reported 259 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Grande Prairie and 54 active cases in the County of Grande Prairie. The active case rate in Grande Prairie is 348.8 while the active case rate in the County of Grande Prairie is 170.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,331.

In the Edmonton Zone, which includes the city of Edmonton and surrounding municipalities, there are 955 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 118. The city of Edmonton currently has 695 of those active cases, an increase of 85 and represents 67 active cases per 100,000 people.

Another 336 new COVID-19 variant cases were also recorded. Of those, 333 cases were the Delta variant, two cases were the Alpha variant and one new case was the Gamma variant.

As of end-of-day Wednesday, there have been 5,415,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta, an increase of 9,145.

Of eligible Albertans aged 12 and older, 76.6 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine while 67.4 per cent are fully immunized with two doses.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange will hold a press conference on COVID-19 and back to school plans on Friday morning.