COVID-19 anxiety spiking for some as Alberta gets closer to easing restrictions

Aron Schilf met with his staff at Track ‘N Trail the day after the Alberta government announced almost all COVID-19 public health restrictions could be lifted by late June or early July.

As general manager of the shops on Whyte Avenue and in St. Albert, he wanted to understand how they were feeling about potentially being restriction-free so soon.

“Everybody was quite shocked and feeling anxious about what that would mean for our store and our staff,” he said.

It’s likely they’ll continue to require masks for both staff and customers even without a public health order until at least two weeks after all staff have two doses of a vaccine. Staff might revisit the decision if numbers drop dramatically, he said. But “we really want our staff to feel comfortable and feel safe. We want our clients to feel comfortable and safe.”