COVID-19: Alberta's hospitalizations, ICU numbers highest since end of June; 407 new cases Tuesday

The number of Albertans falling seriously ill from COVID-19 is rising, primarily among unvaccinated people, as hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions climbed to their highest levels since the end of June.

There were 176 COVID-19 patients hospitalized including 44 in ICU as of Tuesday, provincial data shows. These figures are the highest since June 26 when there were 176 in hospital and June 25 with 46 COVID patients in ICU. The province also reported 407 new cases of the disease Tuesday and three more people have died.

Most getting seriously sick haven’t been fully vaccinated against the virus. More than 81 per cent of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, and more than five per cent are partially vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people also make up nearly three-quarters of Alberta’s 5,627 active cases.

The rise in hospitalizations comes as the province continues to lead the country in both the number and rate of active cases. Alberta’s active cases have grown more than ninefold in a month to 5,627. Currently, active cases are also nearly more than five times higher than one year ago on this date, and they have recently grown steadily beginning two weeks after the province removed nearly all COVID-19 health restrictions on Canada Day.

Hospitalizations and deaths are both considered to be lagging indicators for measuring the spread of the pandemic, meaning it takes several weeks after cases increase before the impact can be seen. Nineteen COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last month, and the rate of deaths has slowed since the end of June. In total, 2,336 have died from the disease in Alberta.

More than 81 per cent of all active cases in Alberta are variants of concern, and most of these are the Delta variant. Cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant have risen sharply since the beginning of July when it overtook the Alpha strain as the most dominant in the province.

According to Alberta’s data, vaccines are highly effective against variants, with two doses. Two doses are 85 per cent effective against the Delta strain and 91 per cent effective against the Alpha variant. One dose is only 57 per cent and 76 per cent effective for the Delta and Alpha strains, respectively.