





Share this Story: COVID-19 a possible factor in crime rate reduction, RCMP superintendent Curry says

COVID-19 a possible factor in crime rate reduction, RCMP superintendent Curry says Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Crime rates and police-related calls dropped in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. During his quarterly update Tuesday morning, RCMP Superintendent Sean Curry pointed out the drop in the number of calls to the Protective and Social Services Committee. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 a possible factor in crime rate reduction, RCMP superintendent Curry says Back to video Perhaps, part of the reason for the drop in first-quarter calls in 2020 could be attributed to the pre-COVID-19 timeframe, compared to the first quarter this year, which saw many restrictions in place. “If I was to make an anecdotal observation my suspicion is that opportunity has decreased with more people at home because of the restrictions,” Curry said. “I am quite confident there is probably a multitude of issues, inputs that have resulted in that. We’ll probably see the numbers go up as we get back closer to a normal lifestyle as these restrictions go.” Total criminal code calls were down 33 per cent compared 2020 and traffic offences were down 52 per cent.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The drop in the number of calls to the RCMP has provided an opportunity to be more targeted in other areas of its mandate. “The calls for service has decreased and that then has left the opportunity for (members) to do the work that may have been more difficult to get done because of call volume,” Curry said, referring to a pair of recent cases where regular watch members undertook search warrants in drug cases, rather than being initiated by special units within the detachment. “That’s being done more often, which means more development for our younger members, greater quality of investigation, and it allows them to do the things that they may not have had the time to do before responding to calls.” Curry added the decrease in calls also permits the focus of its members to shift on to other areas. “It has created an opportunity, allowing us to be a little more targeted to people who are causing the most disruption,” Curry said. Engaging the community The local detachment is also attempting to engage the community on a couple of other fronts. One area is face-to-face engagement in areas such as green spaces and the downtown core. “One of the other things I wanted to highlight is that we are starting our community engagement initiative,” Curry said. “That’s going to include Utility Terrain Vehicles in the parks and joint patrols (with Grande Prairie Enforcement Services and the Mobile Outreach Program) and foot patrols in the downtown core.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We actually started the UTV patrols. There will be some challenges. We have to get more operators trained, and the current restrictions have delayed some of that. We will continue the patrols with what we have, but the intention is to increase the number of operators, and the other piece is the restrictions. Hopefully, with the vaccines going out and our numbers (of those vaccinated) going up, some of those restrictions can be lifted.” With assistance from the city’s communications department, the RCMP also provides a digital monthly newsletter. The detachment hopes the newsletter will become more accessible once it appears on the city’s website. There is no exact timeframe for when that will occur.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie