County of Grande Prairie honours one Heck of a volunteer
The County of Grande Prairie recognized a Clairmont and area volunteer for her unselfish acts, naming Rhonda Heck the 2021 Clairmont Volunteer of the Year.
Heck, who has lived in the community for more than 45 years, was recognized on June 10 for her tireless effort in local and area causes.
Heck is quite involved with the Clairmont Senior’s Centre.
“I am their vice president, this is the third term, I believe,” Heck said. “I do the rentals there, and when they had gardens outside, I used to look after the gardens. I do janitor work there and volunteer to do whatever needs (to be done).”
Grande Prairie County Councillor Daryl Beeston presented the award to Heck at the Wellington Resource Centre.
“It is hard to imagine what our community would be without volunteers,” Beeston said, “They are what make our community so vibrant, strong and connected. The County of Grande Prairie is fortunate to have thousands of caring and dedicated volunteers like Rhonda.”
Heck has volunteered with the Clairmont Agricultural Society, Communities in Bloom, Bear Creek Folk Festival, minor hockey, social clubs, and many community events.
Her parents instilled in her the volunteer spirit as a child, which she continues to pass on.
Besides “meeting new people,” Heck finds there are rewards in being a volunteer, namely the self-perpetuating spirit involved in giving back.
“If you volunteer for somebody, then they will volunteer for somebody else,” Heck said. “I think that is what inspires me, for sure. Last week, there were three of us who went over and cleaned a lady’s flower bed out for her because she had surgery and couldn’t do it herself. So, we went over and did that. It just makes you feel good.”
While many organizations are searching for volunteers, opportunities to help others are common, every-day occurrences for individuals with a robust spirit of helping others.
“My friend’s mother lives in Grande Prairie, and my friend lives in Saskatchewan,” Heck said. “Her mom just turned 89 this April so I try to go by once a week and take her out to do her shopping and banking or lunch, whatever she wants to do. It is just a little more personal than a cab.”
The Clairmont Volunteer of the Year Award program is organized by the County’s Wellington Resource Centre, Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Office and was first established in 2016.
For more information contact the Wellington Resource Centre at (780) 567-2843 or the county website at www.countygp.ab.ca/clairmontvolunteer
Each year one nominated individual within the hamlet who demonstrates dedication and excellence in volunteerism is awarded the volunteer of the year award.