County of Grande Prairie honours one Heck of a volunteer

The County of Grande Prairie recognized a Clairmont and area volunteer for her unselfish acts, naming Rhonda Heck the 2021 Clairmont Volunteer of the Year.

Heck, who has lived in the community for more than 45 years, was recognized on June 10 for her tireless effort in local and area causes.

Heck is quite involved with the Clairmont Senior’s Centre.

“I am their vice president, this is the third term, I believe,” Heck said. “I do the rentals there, and when they had gardens outside, I used to look after the gardens. I do janitor work there and volunteer to do whatever needs (to be done).”

Grande Prairie County Councillor Daryl Beeston presented the award to Heck at the Wellington Resource Centre.

“It is hard to imagine what our community would be without volunteers,” Beeston said, “They are what make our community so vibrant, strong and connected. The County of Grande Prairie is fortunate to have thousands of caring and dedicated volunteers like Rhonda.”