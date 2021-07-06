County of Grande Prairie briefs; money allocated to In My Backyard Project
Article content
The County of Grande Prairie award $5,000 to the In My Backyard Project at its June 28 meeting.
Advertisement
Article content
The project will infuse Indigenous history into two of the county’s biggest outdoor recreation spaces.
County of Grande Prairie briefs; money allocated to In My Backyard Project Back to video
Educational programming and signage will focus on the traditional teachings and local history of the Kleskun Hills and Pipestone Creek areas.
Other county briefs
The county also directed administration to deal with three other areas of business dealing with the region’s history.
Administration has been directed to collaborate with the County of Grande Prairie Historic Resources Committee (CGPHRC) in erecting a sign to commemorate the site of the Wembley Ferry.
The county’s contribution will be a maximum of $2,500, coming from the Economic Development Budget.
Administration has also been asked to compose a letter to the pastor and congregation of the Valhalla Lutheran Church to inform them the CGPHRC would like to place the church on the Provincial Register of Historical Places.
With a placing on the provincial register, interested parties may qualify for matching provincial funding.
Administration will also notify the owner of the Lake Saskatoon Townsite that the land has been designated as a Municipal Historic Resource, meaning the property remains in possession of the owner but they can’t alter or destroys building (s) without the municipality’s written permission.