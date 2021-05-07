County notes: County council pushes pause button on proposed water usage rate increase
Article content
County of Grande Prairie council decided to hit the pause button on a request by Aquatera to increase rates in the municipality at its May 3 meeting.
The utility company had requested a 2.5 per cent increase in water fees for both the county and Clairmont. They also were asking for a 20 per cent and 15 per cent hike in charges, respectively, for wastewater rates.
County notes: County council pushes pause button on proposed water usage rate increase Back to video
“There is a lot of infrastructures that are being built in the County of Grande Prairie, and some of that is to offset the costs to it,” County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre said. “One of the questions asked of Aquatera was, “Obviously, you must have reserves to help offset some of these costs, and we would like to look at how some of these are being funded and why the rate increase is being used to help fund some of these projects?’
“”It is growth, and that is great, but in the same breath at this time, we want to make sure that we understand before we make any approvals to whether or not we can soften some of that blow by subsidizing our ratepayers that are using Aquatera services with some of the dividend money we had and get from Aquatera or what our options are be-fore we actually approve the Rate Change Bylaw.”
Advertisement
Article content
The County of Grande Prairie and other municipalities in the area are shareholders in Aquatera.
Earlier this week, Grande Prairie City Council approved the Aquatera Utility bylaw. meaning there will be an increase of 2.5 per cent for the water and waste-water rates beginning July 1, which would mean an average residential customer would see an increase of $2.27 per month.
ICF arbitration
As reported earlier by the Daily Herald-Tribune, the Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework proposal between County of Grande Prairie and the City of Grande Prairie is heading to the arbitrator.
“For approximately six weeks (mid-March until the beginning of May), we worked very hard at trying to find a solution that was developed by both municipal governments,” said Beaupre. “We did make a lot of headway from where we came from before, and unfortunately, we just weren’t able to come to an agreement that would have satisfied both parties.
“We already had been given an additional month because we weren’t able to, by the eleventh hour we were still working on it, the Minister of Municipal Affairs has already given to us direction on picking our mediator, and we have a deadline for that to hap-pen. It will be decided before April 1, 2022. It is already in motion to have a decision.”