Councillor Clyde Blackburn passes away Sunday night

Monday afternoon’s Grande Prairie City Council meeting started on a somber note as councillors’ commemorated colleague Councillor Clyde Blackburn, who passed away at the age of 67 on Sunday night.

Blackburn’s wife Mary announced his death on his Facebook page.

“It is with great sorrow that I let you know Clyde went home to his God yesterday evening,” Mary said. ” In our eyes he was the best husband, father, grandfather anyone could ever live with. I know many of you loved Clyde as well, and share our sorrow. I will post service information later in the week as it will be somehow linked for viewing. Thank you for your friendship throughout the years.”

Council opened with a short statement read by Mayor Jackie Clayton followed by a moment of silence.

The mayor made a statement, which was also posted on the City of Grande Prairie’s Facebook page.

“It is with the deepest sadness that I am informing you of the passing of community leader and City Councillor Clyde Blackburn,” Clayton said. ” Clyde’s strong and respectful approach to decision making is a model that all leaders would be wise to emulate.