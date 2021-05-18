Council minutes: City approves tax increase, tax levy on Pinnacle Ridge among highlights
Get ready to pay more money as Grande Prairie City Council approved a tax increase at its meeting on Monday evening.
The average residential taxpayer will pay about $86 more on this year’s tax bill, a 2.25 per cent increase over last year. Approximately $38 is attributed to the COVID-19 rebate, while $48 is attributed to the education portion of taxes.
Meanwhile, taxpayers get a break when penalties kick in for property taxes as the city tries to provide some relief for 2021, the second tax season plagued by the impact of COVID-19.
The property tax due date is Aug. 31. Late filing fees will go into effect Sept 1.
Pinnacle Ridge levy
Residents of Pinnacle Ridge will be paying an additional levy of $25 on their tax bill to maintain, repair and operate the subdivision’s water features — a waterfall on the east side and a fountain in the southeast.
Councillor Wade Pilat brought up a concern that Pinnacle residents are paying for something the entire city benefits while Councillor Dylan Bressey felt taxpayers in the subdivision should pay for (the water features) this year.
A further discussion on whether the city should cover the entire cost of the water features would be better held during budget deliberations in the fall.
Council approved the levy unanimously.
Foundation request deferred
A request, via letter, from the Grande Prairie Hospital Foundation for an additional $500,000 donation to the Key to Care Capital Campaign was deferred to the fall budget deliberations in November.
“Last term, council supported the foundation with $500,000 for equipment that was not earmarked for specific equipment, but for use in recruiting specialists and doctors,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton.
“This request was for an additional $500,000 to support the acquisition of additional equipment. As the hospital gets closer to the opening, they are determining there are a few pieces of essential equipment that are required. That discussion will now happen in the fall budget deliberation.”
There was some concern the capital campaign was ending soon, and the aim was to have the equipment in place when the facility opens to help attract physicians and staff.
The motion to have the request deferred passed unanimously.