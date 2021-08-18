During a special council meeting scheduled Wednesday, council members approved bylaw C-1440 that will allow the city to borrow up to $15,500,000 to purchase and renovate the Stonebridge Hotel.

The borrowed amount will be paid back over a 30-year period, and will pave the way for the realization of the Coordinated Care Campus project.

Council approves bylaw to borrow funds for Stonebridge Hotel purchase and renovation

“So, this isn’t a decision, do we move ahead with the Stonebridge? It’s how do we pay for the Stonebridge?” said Councillor Dylan Bressey at council meeting.

“A project of this magnitude is most appropriate to be funded by way of debt, and annual debt payments will be estimated and incorporated in the ongoing operating budget for the Coordinated Care Campus,” said Danielle Whiteway, chief financial officer at the City of Grande Prairie, at council meeting.

It is expected the facility will generate revenue from rent charged to residents and service providers in the Coordinated Care Campus that would be used to make debt payments.

“I think it makes sense to have the people who are living in this building pay for it,” said Bressey, who also said that a mix of provincial and federal grant dollars intended for homelessness will be redirected to help pay for the project.

Additionally, grant funding is currently in the application process which could be used by the city to reduce the total amount borrowed.

“We’re seeking further support through Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, they have federal programs that are more mortgage relief or debt relief on these types of projects,” said Whiteway in an interview after council meeting.

In council, Bressey likened this project to taking a mortgage out on a place people will be living.

“If council doesn’t take out a mortgage, and instead pays cash, then that’s cash that was contributed by city of Grande Prairie taxpayers, and we’re going have to cancel some pretty major programs that those taxpayers were saving towards,” Bressey said, adding “I don’t think that would be a responsible way to go.”

The motion passed unanimously. Councillors Eunice Friesen and Wade Pilat were not present for the vote. Mayor Jackie Clayton has excused herself from ongoing discussions regarding this project due to the potential for a perceived bias of conflict.