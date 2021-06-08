Coordinated Care Campus is not an emergency shelter, city officials say

Confusion appears to be a by-product of what permanent, supportive housing means when it comes to the development of the city’s proposed Coordinated Care Campus.

During the city’s online public consultation meetings numerous residents voiced concern the care campus proposal was another version of an emergency shelter.

“(Addressing the confusion is) distinguishing the difference between supportive housing versus emergency shelter operations and how distinct those two things are,” Protective and Social Services Director Chris Manuel said in an interview with the Daily Herald-Tribune. “They really are comparing apples to oranges.”

Katherine Schmidt, the Homeless Initiatives Supervisor at Community Social Development, noted the care campus project should be viewed as an assisted living facility rather than an emergency shelter.

“Residents are not homeless,” Schmidt told councillors at a Committee of the Whole Meeting on June 2. “They are housed, and assessments are done for eligibility to determine if this type of housing is the right fit for people, and then supports are designed to meet individual needs.