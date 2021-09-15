Chris Warkentin is running as the Conservative Party candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie for the sixth time.

This time around, he’s hoping the Conservative Party can use what he says is Canadian’s dissatisfaction with a pandemic election to displace the Liberal Party in government.

Conservative candidate Chris Warkentin is running for re-election in Grande Prairie-Mackenzie

“I think the general theme has been Canadians recognizing that Justin Trudeau called this election only for his own personal and partisan reasons,” said Warkentin, “there was no reason other than his desire to have a majority government.”

According to Warkentin, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has a number of proposals that will help the people of Grande Prairie.

“Firstly, we need a government that recognizes the importance of the Alberta energy sector,” said Warkentin.

Warkentin believes the Liberals are working to phase out Canada’s energy sector at the same time other energy producing countries are expanding to different markets.

“I believe a federal government, led by a Conservative team would proudly go around the world to sell the energy we produce here in the province of Alberta,” said Warkentin.

Warkentin also says the CPC will work towards finding new markets for products produced in the Peace Region, like forestry and agricultural products, through international trade deals.

“I was proud to be part of a government that was aggressive about signing trade deals, and expanding our reach around the world,” said Warkentin, “we recognized that we couldn’t simply be dependent on the United States market.”

Warkentin believes that a CPC government would work hard to promote Canadian products as “premium products” to other countries in order to fetch a greater price.