Committee meeting minutes: Rapid Flow Vaccination Clinic update, GPIA grant delayed

Although age eligibility in the province has been lowered for vaccinations, no additional vaccines will be allotted to Grande Prairie, in order to offset the possible increase in vaccine requests.

The matter came before the Community Services Committee (CSC) on Tuesday morning.

The CSC received an update on the Rapid Flow Vaccination Clinic operating in the Montrose Cultural Centre after Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton asked if more vaccines were being allotted to Grande Prairie, after the province lowered the minimum age for those eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 and up on May 5, prompting Alberta to announce it would offer the shot to kids in that age bracket as the province combats a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Community Services Director Arlen Miller reported the clinic vaccinates between 480 and 520 people every weekday and approximately 600 people per weekend. The city does not get numbers for people vaccinated at other facilities, like pharmacies.