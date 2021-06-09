





Share this Story: City of Grande proposed DIG program looking to encourage large and small-scale development in Grande Prairie

City of Grande proposed DIG program looking to encourage large and small-scale development in Grande Prairie Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content A proposed grant and incentive program to encourage development will be heading to the City of Grande Prairie Council meeting Monday. The $10.5-million DIG program (Development, Incentives and Grants) should support investment in all areas of the city — industrial, commercial and residential. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City of Grande proposed DIG program looking to encourage large and small-scale development in Grande Prairie Back to video “The DIG program is a collective of five individual grant opportunities,” said Grande Prairie Economic Development Officer Chad Sheldon, as he addressed the Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee at its June 8 meeting. “Three of those are directed at business (and) two target residential development. “The program allows for investment attraction, new business attraction and business expansion. Those are the longer-term implications of this proposed program. It also allows for quick building stimulus for more immediate results.” The economic development committee gave councillors a rundown of each of the respective parts of the DIG program, from the ones having the largest impact first, then in declining order.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The first one is the New Business Development Grant. “We are proposing we target large-scale industrial, commercial business, (with) large-scale being in the neighbourhood of $25 million-plus,” Sheldon said. “What we propose there is a 10-year tax increment rebate grant. It is important to note that we recommend a tax rebate and not a tax waiver. In this situation, the tax is actually levied, collected first and then reimbursed.” Sheldon said the program would see 100 per cent of the taxes collected rebated the first year, and then each of the next nine years would see the rebate drop by 10 per cent. The Business Retention and Expansion Grant would run in a similar format but run over four years, with the rebate decreasing by 25 per cent per. “The grant really allows for support of current, existing businesses and existing structures,” Sheldon said. “This would be expansions: allowing companies to expand, hire more employees and adaptive reuse of potentially vacant buildings. This would also involve development in-fill and could also accommodate brown-field projects as well.” Sheldon said because these two proposals were targeting longer-term projects, from $1 million and up, the recommendation would be a five-year window of opportunity for businesses to apply. “With the Business Revitalization Grant, this is something similar to the downtown facade program,” Sheldon explained. “For this one, we are suggesting a 50 per cent matching grant. We would match to a maximum of $25,000.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The revitalization grant would cover demolition and exterior upgrades and proposed the project’s total cost be a minimum of $10,000. The Residential In-fill Grant — would be restricted geographically in the city to the core — an area bounded by 84 Avenue in the south to 116 Avenue on the northern boundary and east from 92 Street as far west as 108 Street. “We are proposing a $15,000 grant payable to a builder who builds or develops a new construction within a defined residential in-fill area,” Sheldon said. “We would be targeting in that area single detached, duplex and multi-attached dwellings. “This wouldn’t be secondary suites, this wouldn’t be renovations, this would be new construction in the neighbourhood of a minimum $200,000 construction.” Each builder could qualify for two of the $15,000 grants. The Municipal Fee Rebate would be open to new residential projects across the city. “Any new, residential construction would be eligible for reimbursement of engineering, inspection and planning fees,” Sheldon said, adding those qualifying for grants in the Residential In-fill category would also be eligible for this rebate. “We are proposing the builder would pay the fees and typically they would upfront, and at the completion of the framing stage of their project, they would be eligible to claim a reimbursement back (up to $10,000).” Raising the cash The economic development officer provided councillors with a brief overview of the program’s impact, if fully subscribed.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The three smaller grant programs would probably garner $7-million in investment in new construction, while the New Business Development Grant and the Business Retention and Expansion Grant would support up to $125 million in new investment. “It is important to note that there is no request for new funding for this program,” Sheldon said. “What we are proposing for funding for this program is we believe the $7-million of investment through the stimulus program would result in a need for about $1.3-million in grants and reimbursements. “We are proposing we have existing capital to provide the funding for that.” The $1.3 million would be redirected from the Downtown Incentives balance ($1 million unallocated), while the remaining $300,000 diverted from Economic Recovery Fund. The larger two projects would have $9.2-million rebated. However, because that money and more in taxes are being collected, having money refunded would be self-funding. There is no front-end risk as it is a rebate and not an incentive offered in advance to attract businesses. “This is innovative,” Sheldon said. “It is a competitive program we are recommending. It really sends a message ‘Grande Prairie is open for business.’ Not only open for business but actively recruiting and seeking out new business and opportunities for our businesses to expand.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie