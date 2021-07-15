City of Grande Prairie ready to roar into recovery
Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton seems optimistic about the city’s economic outlook for the foreseeable future.
The mayor provided updates during a Grande Prairie and Region Chamber of Commerce State of the Region event on Wednesday morning.
“In the coming weeks, we are anticipating to open applications to our newest series of economic supports, the DIG program or Development and Incentives Grant program,” Clayton said. “This program supports long-term strategic investment in key areas including industrial, commercial and residential and also seeks to expand the city’s tax base over ten years to support the long-term sustainability of the organization and our community.”
Further on the economic side is housing, an indicator of a region’s health and Clayton says the news is good.
“I am happy to share that in 2021 we have seen positive indicators that demonstrate to us that the economy is recovering,” Clayton said. “As of May, housing starts within the city are up 87.1 per cent with 58 starts in 2021 compared to only 31 starts in 2020. Last month, 169 homes were sold in the city, the highest number of sales in the month of June since 2014.”
Clayton added the city has also issued more than $47 million in building permits since January.
The mayor said an increase, up 116 per cent from the same time last year, in drilling licenses in the area demonstrates an ongoing interest in the region.
“With the future in mind, city council recently approved an industrial attraction strategy which sets priorities for operational improvements and identified target sectors for investment attraction in our industrial zone land,” Clayton said. “It is a key component of supporting and developing the economy as we look forward to the future in 2021 and beyond.”
Clayton said the opening of the hospital later in the year also provides an opportunity for the future.
“We are preparing for the tremendous economic and educational opportunities that this facility brings to our region,” Clayton said. “And eagerly await the chance for regional healthcare providers to enter the building and serve our community.
“Between new services and specialties coming to the region, and the unique relationship between GPRC and the hospital, we are facing an exciting opportunity to attract significant investment within the healthcare sector. Over the next few months, we will be engaging with local and provincial stakeholders to identify gaps for opportunities in local health care, to ensure that we are well-positioned to take advantage of this emerging opportunity.”
In addition to the economy, Clayton pointed out the sense of optimism through social programs and the opportunity for people to gather again.
“A key area of the combined efforts of our regional municipalities is advocacy,” Clayton said. “Together, we advocate with all levels of governments. We are pleased to be working without counterparts across the Peace region to provide residents with services that cross municipal boundaries.
“Some of these projects include Highway 40, the (Phillip J. Currie) Dinosaur Museum and the Court of Queen’s Bench justice.”
Overall, Clayton is pleased with the way the city responded to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic
“The City of Grande Prairie has a history of strong economic performance and the ability to weather shifts in our economy,” Clayton said. “The pandemic challenged us all in ways that were unforeseen. All levels of government worked to provide critical industries with relief funds through economic stimulus.”