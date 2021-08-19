City of Grande Prairie committee meeting highlights Aug. 17; fire department receives passing grade

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

At the Protective and Social Services Committee (PSSC) meeting on Tuesday morning; a report conducted by Behr Intergrated Solutions found that the fire department was a well-run organization.

“I’m very happy with the assessment and I feel that a fair and accurate picture of the fire department, as it operates today, was given to us in the report,” said Grande Prairie Fire Chief Preben Bossen.

However the consulting firm made 31 recommendations including technical updates to its 911 response system.

“Out of the 31 recommendations many have already been started and are in the process of being completed,” Bossen said.

The report had been requested and budgeted for by the Council Committee of the Whole in late 2019, because they wanted to do a comprehensive fire services review. The review was completed earlier in 2021 and the report was presented in committee.

“It is very reasssuring to me, to have, outside experts scrutinize our organization and validate what we do right and capture where we can improve our operations,” Bossen said.

The PSSC discussed the findings of a report on Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) requested by the committee in May of this year.

ATE strategies include the deployment of photo radar, intersection speed cameras, and red light cameras.

The committee heard findings of the report which included an assessment of the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities, as well as the cost of damage as a result of traffic accidents.