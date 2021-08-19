City of Grande Prairie committee meeting highlights Aug. 17; fire department receives passing grade
Article content
The Grande Prairie Fire Department received a thumbs up in a fire service review.
Advertisement
Article content
At the Protective and Social Services Committee (PSSC) meeting on Tuesday morning; a report conducted by Behr Intergrated Solutions found that the fire department was a well-run organization.
City of Grande Prairie committee meeting highlights Aug. 17; fire department receives passing grade Back to video
“I’m very happy with the assessment and I feel that a fair and accurate picture of the fire department, as it operates today, was given to us in the report,” said Grande Prairie Fire Chief Preben Bossen.
However the consulting firm made 31 recommendations including technical updates to its 911 response system.
“Out of the 31 recommendations many have already been started and are in the process of being completed,” Bossen said.
The report had been requested and budgeted for by the Council Committee of the Whole in late 2019, because they wanted to do a comprehensive fire services review. The review was completed earlier in 2021 and the report was presented in committee.
“It is very reasssuring to me, to have, outside experts scrutinize our organization and validate what we do right and capture where we can improve our operations,” Bossen said.
The PSSC discussed the findings of a report on Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) requested by the committee in May of this year.
ATE strategies include the deployment of photo radar, intersection speed cameras, and red light cameras.
The committee heard findings of the report which included an assessment of the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities, as well as the cost of damage as a result of traffic accidents.
Advertisement
Article content
One of the main findings of the report was traffic injuries, fatalities and damage had declined significantly since 2018.
The committee moved to accept the report as information.
For more information on ATE click here.
Community Services Committee
The Community Services Committee discussed the city’s proposed Cancellations and Ice Allocation Framework, intended to improve the efficiency of Grande Prairie arenas.
The city had been looking for a way to address ice allocation for the city and the surrounding communities, and a report by the Grande Prairie Regional Recreation Committee was requested.
The committee made a motion for council to accept the Ice Allocation Framework and begin step by step implementation of the framework, should it be approved by city council.
The CSC wants to get a process in place to ensure that the city can get maximum usage of its ice surfaces by improving efficiency in cancellation and allocations.
In other matters
Committee also discussed matters related to naturalization efforts across the city, the demolition of the Leisure Centre and amending the land use bylaws to allow for the construction of narrow lot infills.